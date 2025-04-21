Note on When Ilja Dragunov Is Expected To Return to WWE

Back in September, Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during a live event. At the time, he was expected to be out 6-9 months. However, Fightful Select reports that it may be closer to a year for the Czar of WWE. It was noted that Dragunov has been rehabbing the injury but is still not expected back until September or October.

According to the report, ACL injuries like Dragunov’s take around a year to safely come back from. That’s consistent with what can be found in a Google search, which says 6-9 months, but longer for competitive athletes.