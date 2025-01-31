Note On When JD McDonagh Will Likely Return From Recent Injury

As previously reported, JD McDonagh was injured on this past Monday’s WWE RAW, suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was taken to the hospital after the show and checked on multiple times by Triple H. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McDonagh had to be rushed to the hospital when he got backstage, as he collapsed. While the Judgment Day member said he would be out for a couple of months, a source estimated that it would likely be around four. However, it was stressed that it’s just an estimate.