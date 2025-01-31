wrestling / News
Note On When JD McDonagh Will Likely Return From Recent Injury
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, JD McDonagh was injured on this past Monday’s WWE RAW, suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung. He was taken to the hospital after the show and checked on multiple times by Triple H. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McDonagh had to be rushed to the hospital when he got backstage, as he collapsed. While the Judgment Day member said he would be out for a couple of months, a source estimated that it would likely be around four. However, it was stressed that it’s just an estimate.
More Trending Stories
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations