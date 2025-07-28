Latest On When Killer Kelly’s TNA Contract Expires

A new report has an update on the length of Killer Kelly’s TNA contract. Fightful Select reports that Kelly’s contract had been set to expire in August, but has since been extended due to her maternity leave.

As a result, Kelly’s contract runs through December 2025. The TNA Knockout made her return in June at Against All Odds and ended up facing Masha Slamovich, her old tag team partner, in a chain match that saw Slamovich retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.