Note on When Trinity Is Expected To Finish Up With TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, it’s believed that Trinity will finish up with TNA Wrestling soon and will head back to WWE. It was believed that she would be done after Hard to Kill and the subsequent TV taping, but that is not the case.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Trinity will wrap up her time in TNA with tonight and tomorrow’s TV tapings in Kissimmee, FL. It should be noted that with the timing, she would likely be free to appear at the Royal Rumble.