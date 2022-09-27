wrestling / News
Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on Raw, Leads to Tiktok Video With More Clues
A new White Rabbit QR code appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw, which led to a Tiktok video with a host of new potential clues. The code appeared on tonight’s show and led a video from user _comewithme, which you can check out below.
The video in question features the message “Who killed the world? You did” as assembled from clips in WWE’s past. The description has the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737 which is the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Punk Bunny” used to be.
Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that when he went into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video that it contains the lyrics “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” which was the first line from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme song.
The video also features the number 40701, which Fightful reports is the zip code of Corbin, Kentucky where the Fiend defended his Universal Championship against The Miz in 2020. Finally, the link to the video on WWE.com features “930YWG,” the letters of which comprise the airport abbreviation of Winnipeg’s airport. Smackdown will be in Winnipeg this Friday, September 30th.
WHOAHHH!
While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.
When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! https://t.co/liqyYtWwvd
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 27, 2022
@_comewithme
44.244273,7.769737
