Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

It’s the last Monday of September, my birthday is coming up, and spooky season is upon us! The most wonderful time of the year! What scary movies are we watching!?!?!

Who knows…maybe I’ll take some time off to recalibrate.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We startin off with some hotness, as Bianca Belair’s music hits, and out she comes with Asuka and Alexa Bliss by her side.

We get a preview of the card tonight, and it’s lookin good. Bianca has a mic as we cover what happened last Monday in the main event.

Bianca speaks directly to Bayley, telling her she cant fight her battles alone. If Bayley wants her title at Extreme Rules, good luck because Bliss and Asuka will be by her side to make sure it stays one-on-one.

Bayley is out with her homies, saying this will never be about her vs Bayley. It’s bigger than that. Bianca has been groomed for this position; hand picked and trained. But them? They groomed themselves. Bayley trained herself, wanting to do this since she was 12. She said she was going to take over, and that’s what she’s doing. Yes, Bianca is thriving and accomplished a lot, but she was picked and placed and chosen.

Bianca: “Girl…uh uh.”

Bianca says nothing was handed to her. She’s been showing up and showing out while Bayley has been rehabbing. Bianca is sorry Bayley got injured, but not sorry that Bayley came back to her being champion, and she is not about to downplay her accomplishments to meet Bayley at her level.

Bayley says ten months ago, she wasn’t able to walk. She taught herself how to walk again, and run. And she pinned Bianca at Clash, so all she has accomplished is because Bayley was not here. She tells Bianca to fall in line like everyone else.

Bianca says Bayley was here when she main evented Mania. She remembers KODing Bayley on top of a ladder. She gets why Bayley came back with some friends. She cant do it alone.

Bayley does not want to talk about the past. She has a great idea, now. At Extreme Rules…she wants a ladder match.

Bianca is down, and wants some action against Iyo.

Iyo calls for a ref.

Looks like here we go.

Earlier today, Sami Zayn and Solo arrive in a suburban.



Match 1: Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair

We come about four minutes into the match already goin. Bianca shoots Iyo over the top rope in the corner and locks the hips, bringing her back in the ring. A slam down and Bianca keeps the waist lock in. Iyo to her feet, thorws an elbow back, Bianca hits a short armed clothesline. Bianca tosses Iyo across the ring with ease, then again. Iyo in the corner. Bianca hits a shoulder, another, another, she lifts Iyo to the shoulders. Iyo tries for a Sunset Flip, but Bianca wont go down. Rope work, head scissors from Iyo, but Bianca catches her and hits a backbreaker. Cover for 1..2..NO! Iyo sends Bianca to the corner, trips her up, then drives some boots into her stomach. Iyo grabs Bianca, tries for an Octopus, turns it into a Sunset Flip, gets a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Bianca to the corner, hops over the ropes then back into th ring and kicks. She mounts Iyo and hits a bunch of rights. Iyo slinks under, gets kicked, Bianca back flips over Iyo, hits a hard right to the face. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Bianca with a waist lock. Iyo elbows out, Bianca catches her again, Iyo slides through the ropes to break it up! Bianca hangs over the middle rope, so Iyo hits a running kick to the side of the head!

We are BACK and Iyo gets shoved away, then fires back with a right. Bianca shoves her away with a right, rope work, shoulder tackle from Bianca, a clothesline, dropkick and a kipup. Bianca attacks the back over and over, then sends Iyo into the corner. Bianca works the arm, spins, suplex into a second suplex, this one delayed with a march. A cover for 1..2…NO!!! Iyo stands on the braid of Bianca until she trips her up, hits the ropes, springboards for a moonsault, Sky rolls out of the way, hits the ropes, tries for her own, but Bianca side steps, hits a body slam, the ropes, moonsault off the ropes from Bianca! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Bianca lifts Iyo for a KOD, but Iyo spills over the ropes to the apron, she closk the chest, hits a high kick, then climbs the corner. Iyo flies with a crossbody, Bianca rolls through! She lifts Iyo, shakes her head no, hits a Fallaway Slam. Bianca jumps to a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Bianca to the top rope, Iyo smacks her in the face. She climbs ,hits some rights, headbutt, Iyo to the top, head scissors, but Bianca holds on! She drops Iyo, Iyo to her feet, kick from Bianca, Bianca stands. Iyo runs up, arm drag off the top!!!! Iyo with double knees in the corner!!! Iyo steps on her stomach to the ropes. Top rope, Bianca is up! She clips the ropes, then shoves Iyo into Damage Cotnrol! Bianca flies with a crossbody onto Bayley and Dakota!!!

Iyo with right palm strikes on the outside! She sends Bianca into the ring. Iyo to the apron.

Springboard, lands on her feet, Bianca catches her slippin, gets her to the shoulders, KOD! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

A bit of a rough start, with it basically coming off like an elongated squash. We picked up after the break, and things got really good near the end. Solid opener.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 18:26

Dakota and Bayley check on Iyo as Bianca stands tall and proud.

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Dakota hit the spinning over the head blockbuster double knee inside out smash to the back move that most definitely doesn’t have a name.

BACKSTAGE, Rey is with Patrick to talk about how Dom wanted to get hit in th face with the chair. Rey goes super sentimental and says there is nothing like the feeling of holding your newborn and envisioning the type of person they’ll become. He will always love his son, but he wont fight him under any circumstances. But last week, while holding the chair, he wondered what happened to the kid he raised. He knows deep down inside, that’s not his son, it’s Rhea manipulating his heart and mind. But tonight, he faces Rollins, so he is focused on that.

Miz is backstage with security that looks about as good as a comic-con in Ohio.

Seth has some mic time before his match, saying he should be US Champion, but there is only one reason why he is not. The entire world thinks the upcoming match is Riddle’s type of match. He has concluded that he is Seth Freakin Rollins, so it doenst matter what kind of match it is. He’s done it all and won em all.



Match 2: Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

We come to the match already goin down and Rollins has a boot to the face of Rey. Seth is already bleeding, it appears, as Rey drove Seth face first into the steps. Seth attacks Rey from behind, then pulls back on his face gainst the ropes. Seth turns Rey, hits a right hand to the face. Seth works the arm, whips Srey into the corner ,Rey hops over, hits the ropes, rana to Seth. Rey with a right hand. Another, whip to the ropes, reversed, Rey kicks, hits the ropes again, dives right into a tilt a whirl back breaker. Seth grabs Rey by the tights, hits him with a kidney shot, then a back suplex and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Sunset flip from Rey for 1..2.N!!! Seth up, hits a clothesline. Seth bullies Rey into the corner, hits a chop to the chest. Whip to Rey, then a splash in the corner. Seth tries for another splash, but takes too long as Rey dodes and hits some kicks. Whip to the corner, Rey hits a drop toe hold, climbs the corner, Rey beats down on Seth’s forehead a few times, then drops down, whips, its reversed, Rey holds onto the ropes, hits an elbow, springboard, but Seth catches him and drops him with a gutbuster.

Rey gets sent to the outside, and out comes Dom with a chair. He stares Seth down as a QR code shows up on the screen. Dom walks over to Seth, smiles at him, and stares down at his father with a chair in hand.

We come back to Dom chillin in a seat on the outside of the ring as Rollins attempts to hit the Three Amigos. He doest get the third because he takes the time to gloat and mock Eddie, allowing Rey to hit some knees and turn it into a DDT. Rey to the top rope, Seth is up, gets Rey on his shoulders, Rey turns and Seth tries for a buckle bomb, but Rey drops down with a rana into the corner! Rey to the apron. He heads to the top rope. Seth with a right hand, Rey hits a headbutt, Seth dives up, locks the head, Rey attacks the mid section, shoves Seth off again, Rey dives with a seated senton, hit the ropes, springboard crossbody and a cover for 1.2….NO!!!! Rey up, Seth catches him, Buckle bomb! Michinoku Driver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Seth in the corner, goes for the stomp, Rey moves, Seth kicks, tries for a Pedigree, but Rey drops to his knee. Seth flips him up for a poewbomb, but Rey ranas him over the top rope! Rey hits the ropes and slides under the bottom rope for a splash onto Seth! Rey sends Seth into the ring, dives over the top with another splash and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Rey tries for a 619, Seth moves out the way! He drops Rey, still on the apron. Seth to the top rope! Rey clips the legs! Seth is crotched! Rey with a right hand on the top rope! Rey tries for a rana, but Seth holds on! He lifts Rey up and….NO!!! Rana from Rey off the top!! 619!!!! Seth flies to the outside of the ring! Rey to the apron. Another rana off the apron!

Dom is up! He has the chair in his hand. He tosses it down for Rey to use. Rey picks the chair up, stares at his son. Seth is in the ring by now, distracting the ref, and Rhea is here to shove Rey into the ringpost. Dom sends Rey into the ring, Seth hits the ropes.

STOMP TO REY! Seth, instead of pinning, locks in a Peruvian Neck Tie! Rey is out and the ref calls it.

Winner: Seth Rollins

A solid match, even if the ending was never in question. The Rey/Dom thing can end already, but at least it didn’t belittle the potential for the match that we got.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 17:44

Riddle is backstage watching TV like a normal person.

Lashley scares Riddle, then tells him good luck tonight. He doesn’t need it, but he wanted to offer it. He and Riddle know what it likes to fight in a cage. Tapout or Knockout. Don’t let Seth get out of this one. Bobby tells Riddle not to ever interrupt one of his matches again.

Kevin Owens and Gargano are walking and see a laid out security guard. Owens laughs it off as we go to break.



Match 3: The Alpha Academy vs Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

Gable and Gargano to start. Drop toe hold from Johnny into a side headlock from Gable. Rope work and Gable hits a side headlock. Rope work, Johny with a head scissors, wheelbarrow, arm drag from Johnny and a drop kick! Gable tags in Otis. Tag to KO! Crowd loves it. LOCKUP! Owens with a side headlock, shoulder tackle but Owens doesn’t go down. Owens tries his own, but no budge. So Owens hits a dropkick. Nice. Tag to Gable. Right hands, whip and a back elbow to Gable. Owens with a senton. To the corner, moonsault to Gable, cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Gable and he drops a leg then sits on the chest for a cover. 1..2.NO!!! Gable sends Johnny to the apron, hits the ropes, Otis gets a tag, Johnny with a spear from the apron but Otis is the legal man! Right hands! Gorilla press into a capture and a slam!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: