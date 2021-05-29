Details On Why Aleister Black Didn’t Appear on Smackdown

Aleister Black was nowhere to be seen on tonight’s Smackdown after last week’s return, and a new report has details on why. Black didn’t appear on tonight’s broadcast despite making his return on last week’s show to attack Big E., and PWInsider reports that the decision was made as a creative choice to keep from rushing the feud.

WWE reportedly wanted to let the story hang for a week and have a chance to slow down. Black and Big E. were both at Smackdown tonight.