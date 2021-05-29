wrestling / News
Details On Why Aleister Black Didn’t Appear on Smackdown
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
Aleister Black was nowhere to be seen on tonight’s Smackdown after last week’s return, and a new report has details on why. Black didn’t appear on tonight’s broadcast despite making his return on last week’s show to attack Big E., and PWInsider reports that the decision was made as a creative choice to keep from rushing the feud.
WWE reportedly wanted to let the story hang for a week and have a chance to slow down. Black and Big E. were both at Smackdown tonight.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Recalls Bizarre Fan Interaction In AEW, Thinking Fan Was Going To Abduct Him
- Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases
- Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired After Incident Reported By Top Star
- Mustafa Ali On Reason RETRIBUTION Storyline Didn’t Work, Pitching WWE Main Event Feud To Vince McMahon