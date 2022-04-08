Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.

As was noted at the time, Bliss had her bachelorette party for her impending wedding to Ryan Cabrera back in late February. PWInsider reports that the couple are set to be married in California this weekend at a secret location, with guests set to be informed of the location shortly before the ceremony takes place.