Will Hobbs Recalls Wrestling Baron Corbin In WWE, Memorable Promo During Promo Class At WWE PC

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Will Hobbs discussed wrestling Baron Corbin in WWE, his memorable promo in promo class, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Will Hobbs on his experience in WWE and wrestling Baron Corbin: “I did a couple of tryouts at the PC. Probably my best tryout was with Big Swole and Eddie Kingston. We were all together for this tryout and just something between us – we cheered each other on and helped each other out. But obviously, from that tryout, nothing happened from it. And then, I did extra work for WWE when they came out to the Bay Area. I did a match against Baron Corbin, which went really well. But nothing happened. It was a last-minute thing. I was walking from catering, and one of the agents approached me and was like, ‘Hey, I need you to go and put on your gear.’ I go put on my gear, and in Gorilla, I’m talking to Baron Corbin. We probably had six or seven minutes to put it together.”

On his memorable promo during promo class at the WWE PC: “When I did my promo, I forget who yelled it out, but someone yelled out, ‘Now that’s a promo.’ I didn’t want to give a wrestling promo about how I’m going to see you next week and blah, blah, blah, this and that. I just told a real-life story. I told the story about my brother, and he was supposed to be my partner in this thing. Unfortunately, things happen, and he didn’t make it. But from what I was told, when you give a promo, you give that real feeling and pull the people in. It’s all about the real emotion. And that’s what I did.”

On staying focused to achieve his wrestling goals after his brother’s tragic passing: “I didn’t want to be like a lot of my friends that I grew up with. A lot of my friends got into gangs and drugs. There’s a handful that are in prison and there’s a handful that are dead. I never liked to be a follower. I always liked to do what I wanted to do, whether I got made fun of or it was completely opposite of what everyone else was doing. I knew from a young age I wanted to wrestle, and watching wrestling with my sister, my grandparents, and my brother, that was the thing that didn’t derail me. I always wanted to do what I wanted to do.”

