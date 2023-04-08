Will Ospeay Chimes In On Possibly Appearing At AEW All In

Earlier this week, Tony Khan announced that AEW All In will happen on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, their first event in that country. Will Ospreay recently spoke to Dark Puroresu Flowsion about possibly appearing at the event.

He said: “I’m a guy that pops in. All the love in the world to all those & its amazing crew. I hope there is an opportunity as 1 of the guys that flys the flag everywhere I go. To do that would finally make my dad proud.”