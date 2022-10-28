Will Ospreay Knew Aussie Open Was The Best Tag Team For Years, Praises Aussie Open vs. FTR

Will Ospreay loves his United Empire teammates in Aussie Open, and recently praised the team as the best tag team going. Ospreay was a guest on the Commentary Booth recently and spoke about the team as well as their match with FTR at NJPW Royal Quest II. The show sent along some highlights that you can check out below, along with the video:

On Aussie Open: I’ve known for years that Aussie Open is literally the best tag team going right now. I knew they were the best when myself & Paul Robinson faced them in Progress… It’s been super gratifying for me now knowing that they are going to be heading over to Japan in a few weeks.”

On Aussie Open’s Match with FTR: “[FTR vs Aussie Open] was the best tag match I have ever seen in my entire life… I was in the crowd for that match… I remember the announcer saying 20 minutes had passed & the entire crowd stood up then none of them sat down until 35 minutes had passed.”