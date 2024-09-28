Will Ospreay Remembers Being Inspired by Ricochet vs. PAC in 2011

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay recalled being inspired by a match between Ricochet and PAC in 2011 for Dragon Gate. He noted that only a few years later, he was wrestling Ricochet.

He wrote: “I remember when I first started training going down the Resistance Gallery for LSLL. Showing this to my trainers Greg & Garry and saying “this is how I wanna wrestle”. It couldn’t be more than 2 years after showing them this I was wrestling ricochet in Sittingbourne.”