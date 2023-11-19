Will Ospreay Weighs In On Signing With AEW, His Time In NJPW Ending

Will Ospreay discussed his decision to sign with AEW following last night’s Full Gear PPV. Ospreay spoke at the post-Full Gear media scrum about signing with AEW, where he will start in full early next year in the build to AEW Revolution. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On deciding to sign with AEW: “I’ve built up and trust and rapport with Tony. I feel I’m at my best over here. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve come over here. Right now, this is the best decision for me and my family. I’m not interrupting my kid’s school, my Mrs. can see her parents. I get to be one of the best pro wrestlers that have ever done it and I get to do it now on weekly TV and I get to really test myself in these waters.”

On being cleared by NJPW to sign with AEW before his contract ended: “That’s more of a question for the reps, I’m not going to lie to you. I have no idea what happens. I’ve spent eight years of my life in New Japan. I was a very immature young man and I came into the business, I don’t think really prepared for what was the come. With everything with New Japan, I’ve grown up in front of them. I can’t thank them enough. It was a true blessing, the fact that I just got to be a wrestler there. Coming out tonight, I messaged my Mrs, every mile was worth it. There was an expectation and I heard it when the music hit. I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you the gratitude I feel right now. None of you would know my name without New Japan.

“That’s a reality. When I did that match with Ricochet all those years ago, people just thought that was it and that’s who I was. I’ve evolved, I’ve changed. The best thing is, I’ve matured. I understand the responsibility that I’m in and the responsibility that I’m in here. It’s a heavy task because there is expectations, but I have been at my best when my back is against the wall and I’m uncomfortable. I’m really looking forward to testing myself and I’m thankful for New Japan and everything they’ve done for me. That doesn’t mean I’m done. I can still, with Tony’s blessing, I can still do some dates. It just has to be right.”

On his Impact appearances: “The TNA thing, TNA was wonderful and incredible, but it was a case of, I wanted to hear everybody out. I wanted to do what was best for my family. I can’t tell you enough, my life has completely changed ever since that woman has walked into my life. Responsibility has placed itself in front of me. I’m one of the most irresponsible people sometimes. Something has changed within me. I get it now. I understand the responsibility. I see AEW and I see the talent here and I see everything that made me fall in love with pro wrestling. I followed everything. The good, the bad, I followed everything, and I believe in this place. There was a promo Moxley did ages ago, ‘It’s time to be a legend.’ At that point, I was like, ‘I want this. I want to go here,’ and while I’m here I’m going to give everything I’ve got to this place. Not just for myself, because I want to see if I’m that good, I want to give back. I’ve had this mad anxiety coming to America, this huge anxiety coming over here, and I’m willing to face that now and I’m willing to try my best now. It’s an amazing journey I’ve been on and I’m so grateful. I’m looking forward to it.”