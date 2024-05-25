Will Ospreay Praises Ricochet, Wants To Wrestle Him Again

Will Ospreay is a big fan of Ricochet’s work and says he’d like to step in the ring against the WWE star again. Ospreay and Ricochet previously competed on the independent scene and in NJPW, and Ospreay weighed in on Ricochet in an interview with ComicBook.com. You can see highlights below:

On Ricochet: “I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he’s not sad and I hope he’s real happy. I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time. All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet. The fact that they only value his time for under five minutes is appalling to me. I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time. When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He’s the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include put him on the same level as Rey Mysterio.”

On wanting to wrestle him again: “I don’t know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon, man, I don’t know. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here. I want him to know that there isn’t a bar. You are the f–king bar. I just want to see him with more time and ability to showcase himself how I saw him. He’s one of the best going, and if the opportunity presents itself, I think he should bet on himself. I think he should remind himself that he’s one of the best high-flyers to ever do it. If it means he’s got to come for me, then do it, boss, because I’m right here waiting for you.”