Will Ospreay Splits From Don Callis Family On AEW Dynamite
Will Ospreay says he’s done with Don Callis, splitting with him (and then getting attacked) on AEW Dynamite. Ospreay appeared on Tuesday’s show and demanded answers from Callis over Konosuke Takeshita’s attack on him and Ricochet on last week’s show. Callis eventually acknowledged that he sent Takeshita to attack them and said Ospreay was mentally weak. Ospreay said Callis was scum just like he had been warned about and said they were done.
Takeshita then attacked Ospreay and Callis and Kyle Fletcher joined in. Fletcher did refused to use a screwdriver on Ospreay, and Ricochet ened up making the save:
It's CHAOS with The Don Callis Family ahead of the 3-Way Match for the #AEW International Championship SATURDAY at #AEWWrestleDream!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @KyleFletcherPro | @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/IQvFsFsNXh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
