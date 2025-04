– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has confirmed some new matchups for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Will Ospreay teams with Brody King against Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita.

Also added to tonight’s show, Mark Briscoe faces Ricochet in a singles bout. Tonight’s show is being held at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter

* Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks

* Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

* Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR returns

* Master P live on Dynamite