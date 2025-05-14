Will Ospreay Thinks Myla Grace Has Star Potential

– During a recent interview with Grapple Theory, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed some women’s wrestlers in Pro Wrestling EVE where he sees some big potential, noting wrestler Myla Grace. He said on Grace (via Fightful):

“Myla Grace has a star potential about her. Like her costume is super flamboyant. I love that when she moves, all these tassels move everywhere. The blonde on her, she just, everything about her just says and screams star. I would also say though, just because of her in-ring work is better than a lot of the guys that I see. A lot of the guys in top positions as well.”