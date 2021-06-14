wrestling / News
William Regal Teases ‘A Change’ Coming to NXT After NXT Takeover: In Your House
It appears as if William Regal is pondering a significant change to NXT after the chaos at tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. Regal appeared at the end of the show after the main event with McKenzie Mitchell and was asked about the show, and he referenced the recent disorder in the brand such as Adam Cole forcing his way into the title match, the constant pull-apart brawls over the past few weeks, security guards getting beat up and more.
Regal somberly noted as he and Mitchell walked outsdie that “It’s been seven years since I became the GM of NXT and I’ve never seen so much bedlam. It’s complete madness. I think it’s time for a change.” He then proceeded to walk off.
The internet quickly began speculating that Regal would be exiting his on-screen role as General Manager, something the NXT Twitter account fueled by writing, “Please don’t, @RealKingRegal,” though Regal didn’t specifically say anything about that and WWE has not confirmed such. On the post-show media call, Triple H said that Regal will be involved behind the scenes as long as he wants to be and suggested that answers will be coming on this Tuesday’s show.
"It's been seven years since I became the GM of #WWENXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness. I think it's time for a change." – @RealKingRegal #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sH995Ch8jA
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
Please don't, @RealKingRegal. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/XaepTq9iH0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On Who He’d Pick As His Favorite Opponent, Importance Of Roddy Piper To His Career
- Raquel Gonzalez Hasn’t Spoken To Kevin Nash After Being Compared To Diesel
- Sasha Banks Explains Why She Took a Hiatus From WWE After WrestleMania 35
- Jim Ross On Learning Of Magnum TA’s Car Accident In 1986, Whether Magnum Would’ve Eventually Signed With WWE