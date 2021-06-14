William Regal Teases ‘A Change’ Coming to NXT After NXT Takeover: In Your House

It appears as if William Regal is pondering a significant change to NXT after the chaos at tonight’s NXT Takeover: In Your House. Regal appeared at the end of the show after the main event with McKenzie Mitchell and was asked about the show, and he referenced the recent disorder in the brand such as Adam Cole forcing his way into the title match, the constant pull-apart brawls over the past few weeks, security guards getting beat up and more.

Regal somberly noted as he and Mitchell walked outsdie that “It’s been seven years since I became the GM of NXT and I’ve never seen so much bedlam. It’s complete madness. I think it’s time for a change.” He then proceeded to walk off.

The internet quickly began speculating that Regal would be exiting his on-screen role as General Manager, something the NXT Twitter account fueled by writing, “Please don’t, @RealKingRegal,” though Regal didn’t specifically say anything about that and WWE has not confirmed such. On the post-show media call, Triple H said that Regal will be involved behind the scenes as long as he wants to be and suggested that answers will be coming on this Tuesday’s show.