William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him

On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared how different Mr. Regal was from any other podcast, and reflected on how Lord Regal inspires him to be a better human. Excerpts below:

On Regal’s ethics creating a different podcast: “The reality is, Mr. Regal, in hosting his show, was very different from anybody else I’ve hosted with or anybody else that I’ve listened to. Mr. Regal had a set of rules for himself, a set of ethics, a moral guideline that he would not cross at any juncture, no matter what. The idea of the show becoming “more successful” or getting “more downloads” by violating one of his rules or ethics that he had wouldn’t even factor in for him. It was such a rock-solid, bedrock of ideas of what he would do and would not do that made the show what it is.”

On how Regal did not care about getting more downloads: “As a podcast host, usually you’re with a wrestler or a personality who is onboard with you as far as getting the “most downloads” that you can. What do we do, how do we go about this? Some people are really effective at this. It was awesome for me that Mr. Regal wasn’t like that at all. It made me a better host, because I would have a question and that question was not going to be answered, so I had to come up with another question.”

On how Regal inspired Matt to be a better person: “It also fell in line with the kind of person I wanted to be, as well. Mr. Regal, the way that he acts in public, and acts with me, is in a lot of ways the kind of person I would like to be. Very concise. Very respected. Doesn’t have to talk a lot, but when he does, you want to listen. I felt it was a very different kind of podcast because of that. I really appreciate everybody listening to it.”

