Various News: William Regal Reunites With Blackpool Combat Club, Episode 89 of WOW, WWE Smackdown in Three Minutes

June 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
William Regal AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– William Regal reunited with Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at a PDC Darts at Madison Square Garden.

– Episode 89 of WOW – Women of Wrestling is now available online.

– WWE has shared a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

– NXT Level Up highlights are also online.

Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, WOW-Women Of Wrestling, WWE Smackdown

