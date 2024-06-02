wrestling / News
Various News: William Regal Reunites With Blackpool Combat Club, Episode 89 of WOW, WWE Smackdown in Three Minutes
June 1, 2024
– William Regal reunited with Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at a PDC Darts at Madison Square Garden.
The BCC at the @OfficialPDC at MSG. pic.twitter.com/UeH7Xi8tyR
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 1, 2024
– Episode 89 of WOW – Women of Wrestling is now available online.
– WWE has shared a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.
– NXT Level Up highlights are also online.