William Shatner Becomes First WWE Hall of Famer to Go to Space, Congratulated by WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and original Star Trek star William Shatner made history today as he became the oldest man ever to travel into space earlier today. You can see the video of the webcast as part of the New Shepard launch below.

WWE also congratulated Shatner on his successful trip on Twitter, which you can also see below. The crew was welcomed back from space with a celebration int he West Texas desert with family, friends, and the Blue Origin team.