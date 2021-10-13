wrestling / News
William Shatner Becomes First WWE Hall of Famer to Go to Space, Congratulated by WWE
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer and original Star Trek star William Shatner made history today as he became the oldest man ever to travel into space earlier today. You can see the video of the webcast as part of the New Shepard launch below.
WWE also congratulated Shatner on his successful trip on Twitter, which you can also see below. The crew was welcomed back from space with a celebration int he West Texas desert with family, friends, and the Blue Origin team.
Congratulations William Shatner on being the first WWE Hall of Famer to go into space! 🚀🌕@WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/tRnW4qJL2G
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Velvet Sky Disputes D-Von Dudley Explanation For Why He and Bully Ray Don’t Do Business
- John Cena Recalls Embracing Rapper Gimmick After ‘Most Stale, Un-Entertaining’ WWE Character
- Renee Paquette on Watching Husband Jon Moxley Compete in Bloody Brawls, the Parts That Really Stress Her Out
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family