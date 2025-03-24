Willie Mack Says 2 Cold Scorpio Once Accidentally Hit Him In The Face With His Penis

In an interview with RJ City for Hey! (EW) (via Fightful), Willie Mack revealed that he was once accidentally hit in the jaw by 2 Cold Scorpio’s penis during a match the two had together.

When asked if he ever had a “peek” at Scorpio’s allegedly gigantic member, Mack said: “I actually wrestled him, and I guess I got a peek, and I got an unintentional feel because I was down on the ground. So he did a front flip leg drop, and somehow his leg hit me, but then something else hit my jaw. I’m like, ‘Oh hell no, that was it. That sure was it. That was the legend, so… Wow, nothing. He made me something he didn’t make me no believer. It was just, wow…”