Willie Mack Clarifies His Lucha Underground Status, Talks New Impact Deal

– Willie Mack spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed his status with Lucha Underground, his new long-term deal with Impact and more. Highlights are below:

On why he signed with Impact for a long-term contract: “Everyone wants to come through and get a shot at Impact Wrestling. They partnered up with Lucha Underground and Rockstar and all of these other companies to make their product a little different than everybody else’s. If they keep sticking to that formula, it would be for the better.”

On his Lucha Underground status and whether the series will return: “I’m not sure because I’m still a part of them. If they want me, they can call me. But I’m just trying to do other stuff and keep everything going and positive because I’m a chill dude and I’m just gonna sit this thing out and see what happens.”

On Lucha Underground having sent a cease and desist letter to NWA and ROH: “I’m not too sure about that because I hear one thing from one person and then another thing from someone else. I don’t know what to believe and go with the flow. As long as I’m still able to wrestle, I’m happy.”

On winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in October: “It was great because I was the first one in years. And then with ROH, just like Impact, I knew everybody in the locker room. I know all of the office folks. It was a good locker room but I guess now that I’m with Impact, I’m just gonna stick around. But it was fun working with them.”

On whether he’d like to see Impact work with PWG: “They could since they’re using everybody from all these other companies. Why not just partner up and do something? The thing I wanna see in wrestling is everybody working together. WWE and everybody else is all at each other’s throats, but it’s pro wrestling and we’re all trying to make money. If they join up, they don’t realize how much money they can generate and get more fans back into it. You see dream matches with a dude from one company vs. a dude from another that you never thought would happen. I don’t know if other people see that big picture, but that’s what I’m trying to get.”