– In another chapter of the AEW and GCW saga, a rumor emerged earlier this week that AEW pulled wrestler Willie Mack, who is under contract to AEW, from his weekend GCW dates, per Fightful Select. At the time the report emerged, GCW and owner Brett Lauderdale were under the impression Mack was pulled over Effy’s recent comments.

Additionally, Fightful Select also reports that GCW was told that AR Fox was advised not to appear on camera while visiting GCW this weekend. Fightful later reported that numerous individuals in AEW denied pulling Mack from the dates. However, another anonymous source claimed that Mack was encouraged by AEW talent relations not to take the GCW bookings.

Dave Meltzer also reported on the topic on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer reported that GCW was initially called up by Mack, who said he was pulled from the show by AEW over the Effy comments. Lauderdale later called AEW’s Sonjay Dutt, who works in talent relations, and asks him if that was true. Dutt reportedly denied the allegation.

Lauderdale reportedly called up Mack for clarification, and Mack said he wasn’t actually pulled, but AEW’s Christopher Daniels allegedly made it clear to Mack that he shouldn’t go to this weekend’s GCW events. So, at the moment, AEW is denying that Mack was pulled from the shows. Meltzer also reported that Mack called AEW and asked if it was a problem if he went to the events, and it’s said that AEW gave Mack permission to go. It’s unknown if Mack was pressured or not, or decided not to work the shows on his own.

Willie Mack was previously scheduled to face Sidney Akeem at this weekend’s GCW Highest in the Room 3 event on Saturday, December 14.