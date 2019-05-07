– Willie Mack recently joined Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast to discuss multiple subjects. Highlights are below.

On Being Release By WWE In 2014: “I wasn’t in WWE at all. I got signed in February 2014 and signed for six months. I was supposed to go down there [to the Performance Center] in October but they said don’t plan on coming down. The doctor said they don’t like one of your knees and don’t like how your blood pressure is. I’m like, ‘What? Y’all had me do this tryout and sign off my life telling me you’re gonna give me all this cash, and then right before I’m about to leave they said don’t plan on coming. That was five years ago and if something was wrong it would have popped up by now. But I think it was a whole lotta other stuff and I heard some stuff from a few people. We’ll see what happens and if they ever hit me back up.”

On The Return Of Jon Moxley: I saw a little bit of [the Jon Moxley social media video]. I didn’t see the whole thing but it would be sweet if he came through cause I was watching Jon Moxley back when he was in CZW. I ain’t no stranger to him and I’d like to get a match with him if anybody’s down to do it.”

On Teaming With Rich Swann In IMPACT: “We’re kinda like brothers even though we’re not blood related. I saw him back in the day when he was scratching to get his start in Dragon Gate and we talked way back in 2010. We kicked it off and [Impact] said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be Rich’s partner for Bound For Glory,’ and I’m like ‘Alright. Hell yeah. He’s got talent. I got talent. We put that together and we’re hella-talented. We came to show the world what we got.”