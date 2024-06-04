– HBO held the New York City premiere of House of the Dragon Season 2 last night, and AEW star and New Yorker Willow Nightingale was in attendance. Nightingale shared some photos from the premiere on her social media, with an appropriately black evening gown, evoking this season’s Green vs. Black conflict.

Willow Nightingale wrote in the caption, “Gothic medieval fantasy realness #HouseOfTheDragon @AEW @StreamOnMax” You can view the photos she shared on social media below.

House of the Dragon Season 2 debuts on June 16 on HBO. Nightingale was recently defeated by Mercedes Mone in their rematch last month at AEW Double or Nothing. Mone beat Nightingale, capturing the AEW TBS Championship.