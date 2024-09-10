– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Willow Nightingale discussed becoming the first American to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship. She also addressed why her CMLL title was not defended at AEW All Out. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Willow Nightingale on CMLL not sanctioning her Street Fight at All Out as a title match: “[CMLL] are not big into the blood and the guts and the hardcore stuff, so they’re not even sanctioning the match.”

On feeling love from the fans when she last wrestled at the Arena Mexico: “The last time I was in Arena Mexico, I felt so much love,” Nightingale said. “I felt like this air of, like … the best word that pops into my head right now is ‘regality.’ Like, we don’t have a building like Arena Mexico in the United States. We don’t have a structure that is specifically dedicated to professional wrestling and has been there for upwards of 60, 70 years.”

Kris Statlander won the Street Fight against Nightingale last Saturday at AEW All out in Chicago. Willow Nightingale defends her title against Zeuxis at CMLL 91 Aniversario on September 13.