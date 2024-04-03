Willow Nightingale Set to Appear on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW confirmed another last-minute segment for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Willow Nightingale will be making an appearance and speaking on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jay White vs. Daddy Ass

* Lance Archer vs. Bryan Danielson

* We’ll hear from TNT Champion Adam Copeland

* We’ll hear from Willow Nightingale

* Contract signing with Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland

* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK