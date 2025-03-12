– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will face Penelope Ford in a singles bout.

Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @willowwrestles vs @thePenelopeFord After her cagey tactics helped earn her a tag team win vs Kris Statlander + Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford will fight vs another former champ + top star, Willow Nightingale, TONIGHT!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Tonight’s show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard

* Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega

* We’ll hear from MJF