Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford Announced for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will face Penelope Ford in a singles bout.
Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @willowwrestles vs @thePenelopeFord After her cagey tactics helped earn her a tag team win vs Kris Statlander + Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford will fight vs another former champ + top star, Willow Nightingale, TONIGHT!”
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Tonight’s show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard
* Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* We’ll hear from MJF
