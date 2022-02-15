Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 50) Review 2.14.22  

Well everyone, time for the big 50th episode of AEW’s Dark Elevation. Tonight we’ve got matches featuring Thunder Rosa, Dante Martin, Dark Order, and more. Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry are on commentary for us.

Match #1: Dante Martin vs. Kevin Matthews

Martin takes a bit to fire up the crowd, then gets over powered by the larger Matthews. Side headlock for Martin, then he lands a kick to the head and avoids a spear that makes Matthews fly out of the ring. Martin wants a dive but runs into a clothesline in the ring that turns him inside out. Matthews stretches Martin through the ropes then lays in strikes before grabbing a chin lock. Martin fights up but runs into a kitchen sink knee strike. Matthews misses a slingshot splash and Martin looks to fire up. Martin hits a drop kick, then a pop up drop kick. Matthews rolls out of the ring, but Martin hits a springboard top rope splash with his usual ludicrous elevation. Back in the ring Martin hits an enziguri then the Nose Dive (his double springboard moonsault press) and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won in 3:35

Rating: 2 stars

I appreciate Martin giving Matthews that much shine, it definitely wasn’t necessary that he do so. Other than that, average match.

Match #2: Thunder Rosa vs. Riley Shepard

They tie up and break a few times before Shepard tries an arm wringer but Rosa quickly counters. Rosa slips out of a side headlock and gets one of her own, then a hammerlock, then back to the side headlock. Headlock takeover from Rosa, then they run the ropes before Rosa lands a chop. More chops from Rosa then corner strikes. The usual corner flurry from Rosa connects, then her drop kick to Shepard on the first rope. For the finish Rosa sets for the Fire Thunder Driver, but turns it into more of a slam at the end. Not sure why she changed that, but fair play.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won in 2:25

Rating: Kabocha. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #3: Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Zack Clayton

Serpentico jumps Clayton at the bell but Clayton connects with a drop kick to stop that. High angle German suplex from Clayton, that was a gnarly landing. Luther distracts Clayton and Serpentico is able to hit a Flatliner then lays in punches. Kneeling super kick then kneeling DDT from Serpentico but that only gets 2. Serpentico heads up top, but Clayton avoids the Swanton bomb and then levels Serpentico with a few clotheslines. Flapjack from Clayton then he sends Serpentico out of the ring. Clayton follows Serpentico out of the ring and lays into him with strikes but turns into a pump kick from Luther after sending Serpentico back into the ring. Luther gets into it with some Jersey Shore cast members who are ring side, and that distraction allows Clayton to level him with a clothesline. Serpentico comes after Clayton but eats a snap powerslam on the floor. Back in the ring Clayton with a Fisherman’s Buster and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zack Clayton won in 3:45

Rating: 2 stars

There’s still a bit of smoke and mirrors going on for Clayton, but I was fairly impressed with his last match and that still holds true here.

Powerhouse Hobbs gets a video package, he talks about losing family members at a young age because at the time he grew up in the murder capital of the USA. He talks about the song that’s been made about him by Righteous Reg and the importance of will power. He always wants to give back whenever possible. To close he wants people to be inspired by him, to know that they can overcome obstacles and find something better in the end. Not a bad promo from Hobbs, speaking from the heart and more than a little out of character.

Match #4: Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal w/ Lee Moriarty

Sydal opens up with a barrage of kicks and knee strikes to keep the big man off balance. Sleeper hold from Sydal, Hobbs slams him into the corner to break the hold. Hobbs looks pissed off now, Sydal heads out of the ring and baits Hobbs into chasing him for a bit but Hobbs catches him by the leg. Sydal with a Victory Roll for 2 then Starks trips up Sydal which allows Hobbs to crush him with a clothesline. Hobbs retains control for a bit, sets Sydal across the top ropes and lays in blows to the chest. Running powerslam from Hobbs gets a 2 count. Hobbs lifts Sydal up and drops him then goes back to working a nerve hold. Sydal is fading, Hobbs wants a suplex but Sydal knees his way out and lands a flying knee. More kicks from Sydal then a Meteora in the corner. Sydal up top, but Hobbs grabs the ref and Starks ties up Sydal. Moriarty goes to help by attacking Starks but that delay allows Hobbs to pull Sydal off of the top rope and into a Torture Rack that forces the submission from Sydal.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Powerhouse Hobbs won in 5:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

I mean this as a compliment, that didn’t feel like a 5 minute match. I do think Hobbs needs a better rest hold than a nerve grab, but that’s a very minor quibble.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) w/ Dan Lambert vs. Jaden Valo and Steve Pena

Page and Valo start us off, and Page takes over immediately with strikes. Valo starts avoiding Page but gets run over with a shoulder block. Boot to the face from Page and he tags Sky in. Sky lays in strikes then hits a backbreaker. Page tags back in, hits a backbreaker of his own then cheap shots Pena. Sky tags in and resumes abusing Valo, but Valo avoids a backbreaker, hits an enziguri then tags out. Pena runs wild for a bit before tagging out. Valo tries to keep the momentum but he eats a blow from Sky then Page tags in. Sky takes out Pena ad Page kills Valo with the Ego’s Edge to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Men of the Year won in 3:11

Rating: Mammut. . . SQUASH

Surprisingly crisp offense from Pena there, but ultimately a squash.

The Acclaimed are in this next one, so I’ll do my usual recap of Caster’s rap. Caster claims he drops bombs on the mic like Joe Rogan, and that Dark Order can’t win against them during Black History month, claims everyone of the Dark Order is bald while accusing Alex Reynolds of wearing a wig, then threatens to send Dark Order back through the forbidden door.

Match #6 – 10 Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia

Silver and Bowens get things started, Silver grabs a side headlock then shoulder blocks Bowens down. Arm drag from Silver then a running uppercut. Bowens backs Silver into his corner, Silver starts swinging to get out of there and all of the heels jump the Dark Order. Silver takes a super kick from Bowens but only a 2 count. Lee tags in and lays in strikes then tags Parker. Strikes from Parker then Garcia tags in. Silver fights back with chops but Garcia cuts him off, but Silver hits a double suplex and tags out to Reynolds. Reynolds runs wild on Garcia and Parker, then a boot to Lee for good measure. The heels with the cheap shots again, this time Dark Order agree to the brawl and things break down before Angels moonsaults onto Garcia and 2point0. Uno hits the End of Days but Garcia kicks out, and Happy Corbin’s finish taking that insult makes me happy. Grayson tags in and hits a double DDT onto Garcia and Lee but Parker breaks up the pin. Angels tags in, as does Bowens. Time for Everyone To Get Their Stuff In, which culminates in Angels catching Bowens with a Spanish Fly while Lee breaks up the pin. Roll up from Angels but Uno prevents the boom box show. Bowens catches Angels in his stupidly convoluted DDT off of the ropes and gets the pin just before Grayson could break it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia won in 5:57

Rating: 2 stars

Too many wrestlers given too little time to actually tell a story given the sheer number of bodies in place. This was competent but ultimately a bit of a hollow spot fest.

Match #7 – Trios Match: The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay/font>

Soho and Rose start things off, then Rose tags in Bunny and Jay tags in. Bunny and Jay go right after each other, Bunny gets the better of that and Jay tags Soho back in. Soho goes after Rose but that allows Bunny to hit a super kick and toss Soho out of the ring. Rose with some cheap shots then sends her back into the ring. Emi tags in and tosses Soho into a corner then lays in chops before hitting the corner cross body. Soho avoids a Vader bomb from Emi then low bridges a charging Rose. Conti tags in and runs wild on Emi. Pump kick from Conti, then another one before Emi avoids a DD-Tay and hits a Whirling Dervish for a near fall. Bunny tags in but Conti elbows free and tags in Soho. Conti with a dangerous moonsault onto Rose on the outside, she got damn close to the ring apron there. Bunny wants Down the Rabbit Hole but Soho counters into the No Future kick and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay won in 3:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly serviceable main event, but nothing really stands out apart from Conti’s nearly disastrous moonsault.