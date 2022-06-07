Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 66) Review 6.06.22  

Alright everyone, time for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ve got four matches, three of them multi-person matches of some variety, including Dark Order, Frankie Kazarian, and Death Triangle. The last couple of episodes have been pretty light on action, but it’s somewhat understandable given what else was going one in the promotion. Let’s see what’s in store for us this time.

Tony Schiavone has rejoined commentary along with Paul Wight and Mark Henry. I didn’t hate Wight and Henry as a duo but they did need a guiding voice that neither has quite developed.

Match #1 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: The Factory (Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Anthony Ogogo) vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10) w/ Evil Uno

Reynolds and Comoroto start things off. They circle, Comoroto pie faces Silver on the apron and Reynolds just tags in Silver in response. Comoroto shoves Silver then gets on his knees, Silver just kicks him in the face. Another kick from Silver then a drop kick and Solo tags in only to take a back body drop. Reynolds tags in and he and Silver hit a double team facebuster then Angels tags in and hits a splash for a 2 count. Again Reynolds is in, and Marshall sneaks in to block a suplex but Reynolds just elbows him out of the ring. Some shenanigans and Comoroto snaps Reynolds over the top rope and Ogogo tags in. Punches from Ogogo and a running uppercut then he tags Marshall back in. Marshall cheap shots 10 but Reynolds starts fighting back only to take an enziguri then Marshall hits a Liger Bomb then things break down for a bit. Marshall gets a chair, Evil Uno takes it from him but the ref sees Uno with the chair and ejects him. Reynolds hits a jumping DDT to Marshall then makes the hot tag to 10 as Marshall tags out to Solo. 10 runs wild on everyone for a bit culminating with a spinebuster to Solo. Angels tags in, hits a rolling elbow then 10 hits a discus clothesline but Marshall breaks up the pin. Silver takes out Marshall then 10 assists Reynolds on a moonsault to the outside. Ogogo pulls 10 out of the ring and slams him into the barricade then tags in, which Angels misses. Angels hits a double stomp to Solo, but misses a moonsault then Ogogo hits The Governor’s Hammer and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Factory won in 6:28

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly serviceable match, though it does feel like the Dark Order are heading back to “loveable losers” territory.

Christopher Daniels comes out with Frankie Kazaria, and gets a nice pop when he does so as some variation of SoCal Uncensored has reunited.

Match #2: Frankie Kazarian w/ Christopher Daniels vs. Serpentico

They start by trading poses, Frankie gets the best reaction and this annoys Serpentico. Quick mat return from Frankie, then he lays in strikes and hits a back body drop. Running Russian leg sweep from Frankie then a chop. Powerslam from Frankie then his springboard leg drop. Serpentico Stuns Frankie over the top rope and hits a Flatliner. Frankie fights back with a chop as Serpentico got distracted playing around with Daniels. Serpentico hits a super kick then a kneeling DDT for a 2 count. Again Serpentico messes around with Daniels and Frankie fights back with a hard chop. Another chop from Frankie, Serpentico slides out of the ring and gets into a yelling match with Daniels again, which allows Frankie to come up from behind and hit a clothesline. Back in the ring Frankie fires up with a series of strikes then hits a slingshot Cutter and pins Serpentico.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Frankie Kazarian won in 5:00

Rating: 2.5 stars

This wasn’t quite a squash to my eyes, but if you rated it as such I’m not going to argue with you. Nice to see Daniels back.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Miyu Yamashita and Skye Blue vs. Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose

Blue and Rose start things off, Rose immediately begins laying in strikes but Blue fights back with leg kicks until she’s chopped down. Back elbow from Rose then she tosses Blue into her corner and tags in Deeb. Deeb grabs a cravate but Blue fights back with arm drags then tags out. Miyu and Blue hit some tandem offense then Miyu lands a kick to the back for a 1 count. More kicks from Miyu, then a tornado kick to the body on the mat which gets a 2 count. Deeb hits a Dragon Screw leg whip through the ropes to Miyu, then hits one to Blue for good measure. Now Deeb goes after the legs of Miyu, she gets an Indian Death Lock and also hits a suplex to Blue as she’s going down to torque the knee of Miyu. More leg work from Deeb then she tags in Rose who hits a scoop slam and a jumping leg drop for a 2 count. Shin breaker from Rose then she tags in Deeb and she goes for a modified Trailer Hitch but Miyu gets to the ropes. Rose tags back in, tries another shin breaker but Miyu fights out with a knee to the head then lays in strikes. Miyu with a knee to the body then a clothesline and a head kick that drops Rose. Blue takes the hot tag and goes after Rose with a flurry of strikes but Rose tosses her into a corner and hits an avalanche but misses a cannonball senton. Blue goes up top, tries a Sunset Flip, it stalls but Miyu comes to hit a kick to the head that moves Rose over only for a near fall. Deeb distracts Blue long enough for Rose to hit a spinebuster. Miyu clocks Rose with another head kick, but Deeb low bridges her on the ropes then lays her out with an uppercut. Rose hangs Blue on the top rope, tags in Deeb then hits the diving knee and Deeb comes in to hit an arm trapped Angel’s Wings, then struts around to lock in the Serenity Lock which forces Blue to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb won in 7:40

Rating: 3 stars

This one sneaks into Good territory, I was rather impressed with Miyu and it was probably smart to have Blue eat the fall here. But this was clean, told a solid story about everyone getting a much better bead on how to handle Rose while Deeb’s technical attack actually made the difference in the end.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro, and Pac) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, and Peter Avalon)

Penta and Cezar start things off, Penta plays with the crowd then quiets them to taunt Cezar. Penta avoids a blow from Cezar, then removes his glove and tosses it to Abrahantes. Cezar eats a super kick from Fenix, who then takes out Nemeth, but here’s Avalon to eat a kick from Pac. A series of kicks from everyone to Cezar, then we get an absurd dive spot with suicide dives from Penta and Fenix as Pac hits an Asai moonsault onto everyone. Back in the ring Nemeth and Avalon break up a pin, and the ref suddenly cares about the rules. Knees from Cezar as he clubs at Penta then hits a scoop slam and tags in Avalon. Nemeth tags in but Penta boots him in the face then hits a Sling Blade and tags in Fenix. Fenix hits the ropes and uses Avalon and Nemeth against each other. Super kicks to Nemeth from Fenix and Penta, then Avalon tags in as Cezar catches a flying Fenix but Fenix slips free and Pac tags in. Pac lands a kick then a drop kick to drop Cezar. Kicks to Avalon then Pac tags in Penta. Pac ties up Nemeth in the Brutalizer as Fenix and Penta hit the double stomp Fear Factor, Fenix then drop kicks Cezar as Penta pins Avalon.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Death Triangle won in 5:04

Rating: Hokkaido. . . SQUASH

Extended squash, but still a squash. Death Triangle is still an absurdly talented unit.