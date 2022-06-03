Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 147) Review 6.02.22  

Hello everyone and welcome to the latest episode of MLW Fusion. Tonight nZo returns to take on KC Navarro in a grudge match, Bandido and Flamita will put on a display of lucha libre. The build to Battle Riot continues, Richard Holliday and Alexander Hammerstone are still building towards their inevitable clash, the Von Erich boys have more or less aligned with Hammerstone against Cesar Duran to keep them out of the tag team title picture for the moment.

We open with a recap of the main event segment from last week.

To the show and here comes Gangrel, he’s teaming with Pagano against Los Parks (we’re still using material that was taped before they got fired). After both teams are in the ring but before the match begins here comes Cesar Duran flanked by a couple of masked goons. Duran has a mic, he wants to change things up a little bit as tag team matches are boring. His renegades demand more violence, real violence, so this match is now a Mexican Death Match. That makes sense given all the participants.

Match #1 – Tag Team Mexican Death Match: Gangrel and Pagano vs. Los Parks (LA Park and LA Park Jr.)

Everyone squares up, then we settle into Junior and Gangrel locking up. Gangrel forces Junior into the ropes, Junior returns the favor then lands a bit of a shoulder block. Arm drag from Gangrel, then Junior returns it and they trade leg sweeps then we get a stand off. Junior lands a kick to the body then everyone gets into a shoving match for a stand off. Park hits the ropes and he and Junior land kicks then we get stereo suicide dives onto Gangrel and Clown. Park lands a clothesline, then Pagano hits one of his own to Junior though. Pagano gets a drink from a fan and bashes Park with it then tears the can and uses the jagged edge to cut up Junior. Gangrel gets his sickle and hands it to Pagano, it takes a bit before he tries to use it but Park cuts him off with a belt shot then uses the sickle to carve up Pagano. A very small trickle of blood from Pagano, Park goes after Pagano while Junior and Gangrel start trading strikes. Park and Pagano wind up back in the ring and start trading strikes. Pagano with an avalanche but Park returns it and struts then hits an STO. Gangrel and Junior go face to face again, they hit the ropes with Junior hitting an arm drag then trying a monkey flip but Gangrel sets him on the top rope only to be caught with a flying armbar. Junior fakes a dive and struts. Back to Park and Pagano who resume trading strikes until Park hits a clothesline. Pagano hits a springboard Codebreaker for a 2 count. Snap powerslam from Park gets a 2 count. Gangrel cheap shots Park and Junior comes in to deal with him. A lot of brawling from those two then Gangrel hits a belly to belly suplex for 2. Junior hits an enziguri then a scoop slam and shoves Gangrel out of the ring so he can hit another suicide dive. Park and Pagano fight over a chair, the ref kind of gets involved for some reason given the rule set and Pagano punches the chair into the ref. Pagano pulls at the mask of Park then gets some wooden skewers, Park cuts him off and drives the skewers into the head of Pagano then drops him with a DDT. Spear from Park and the ref is conscious enough to make the count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Parks won in 10:55

Rating: 2 stars

There was a commercial cut in there that lengthened the airtime but didn’t cut any action, so it’s a little shorter than that in real time but that’s pretty close to accurate. Pretty basic brawling from everyone involved, Gangrel looked more motivated here than in his MLW debut, but ultimately there wasn’t much here. This definitely overstayed it’s welcome by a couple of minutes.

Next week is the Rise of the Renegades special.

Our grudge match is up next. nZo comes to the ring with a mic, he reminds us that he’s a certified G and you can’t teach famous. 10 years into this business he’s seen everything and there’s not much that wrestling has left to offer him, but he’s got a lot to offer wrestling. That brings him to KC Navarro, and he reminisces about meeting Navarro and how Navarro came to his boxing gym where nZo beat his ass. Then nZo came to MLW and beat Navarro’s ass. But somewhere in all of this he saw something in Navarro that reminded him of himself, Navarro has “it”, and you can’t teach “it”. He saw Navarro’s heart, and while Navarro will be a star one day if he wants to be a star now he’s got to go through nZo. Decent promo from nZo, it rambled and meandered a bit but the general point is a good one.

Match #2: KC Navarro vs. nZo

We tie up, because nothing sells a grudge match like the old collar and elbow. nZo shoves Navarro away, they tie up again and this time move into the ropes before nZo lands a chop on the break. Another chop from nZo then he tosses Navarro across the ring. Navarro hits the ropes but a cross body is caught and nZo hits a fall away slam. Navarro avoids a corner splash then heads up top and hits a moonsault press into a pin that gets the surprise 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: KC Navarro won in 1:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

Well that was odd. I’m not opposed to Navarro getting a win here, but for something sold as a grudge match this fell far short of that in pretty much every way.

In the back Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout talk with Cesar Duran, Duran says last week was part of the plan but Holliday interrupted it and now Holliday has to face the consequences. Holliday counters by offering opportunity, and Alicia closes the door while Holliday begins his proposal.

Another grainy slightly creepy Killer Kross video.

We get some updates on the Battle Riot, Lance Anoa’i will be there as will his tag team partner Juicy Finau meaning all three members of the Samoan Swat Team will be in the Riot. We get confirmation that Richard Holliday will be in the Riot, and he immediately becomes the presumptive winner.

In the back nZo shoulder bumps into Jacob Fatu while stomping around, somewhat perturbing Fatu.

Next week we’ll get a trios match when MLW World Heavyweight champion Richard Hammerstone teams with the Von Erichs to battle Mads Krugger, Richard Holliday, and King Muertes. That will headline the Rise of the Renegades event.

Also next week we’ll get some kind of clash between Gino Medina and Aramis.

Back to the ring for our lucha showcase.

Match #3: Flamita vs. Bandido

We get a trade of strikes right away, then they hit the ropes with some usual lucha spots into a stand off, both men are on point physically. Both men avoid kicks, stereo drop kicks into another stand off. Flamita hits a double ax handle and lays in stomps. Back elbow from Flamita, then he starts tearing at the mask of Bandido. Low drop kick from Flamita. Bandido lands some chops from his back, Flamita replies with a choke then they head out of the ring. Chops from Flamita then he slams Bandido into the ring post. They move to the entrance ramp where Flamita sets for a suplex and hits it after a brief struggle and Bandido rolls back into the ring. We get a brief cut and come back to Flamita working a single leg Boston crab, but Bandido gets to the ropes to break the hold. Bandido starts to fire back up and slaps Flamita. Elbows from Bandido then Flamita fakes him out and lands a punch. They trade front flips then Bandido with a multiple rotation around the world head scissors takedown and Flamita heads out of the ring only for Bandido to hit a gorgeous Fosbury Flop. Back into the ring but Flamita hits an elbow to send Bandido back to the floor then heads up top to hit a dive onto Bandido. Again they’re back in the ring and Bandido hits a kick but misses a flying nothing then catches Flamita with a military press into a Mother F’n Bomb that gets a 2 count. Flamita sends Bandido face first into the second turnbuckle then hits a 619 in the corner. Now Flamita heads up top but just flips off the crowd and drops down to land a stomp. That was a great move. Bandido avoids a suplex, but Flamita hits a slingshot DDT for a near fall. Flamita wants to end things, but Bandido counters a powerbomb into a sunset flip for a 2 count. They hit the ropes and Flamita hits an enziguri but is caught with a modified Go To Sleep, Flamita then hits a Spanish Fly and Bandido counters with a giant pop up Cutter and both men are down. Both men beat the 10 count and Bandido calls Flamita on before running into a super kick then a Tiger Driver from Flamita gets a near fall. Flamita heads up top but Bandido counters a moonsault with a kick to the face, another modified Go To Sleep, then the 21plex connects and Bandido picks up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bandido won in 12:13

Rating: 3 stars

In case you weren’t aware, Bandido is a really good professional wrestler and Flamita more than held up his end of things. This is more a sampler of what they’re capable of than a full on main course, but even just giving you a little hint of how good they are together makes for a darn good match if you’re into the lucha style.

Post match Bandido offers a handshake, Flamita just flips him off and leaves.

Minor update, Aramis and Medina’s match will be a Mexica Strap Match. Octagon Jr. will defend the Caribbean title against Matt Cross next week as well.