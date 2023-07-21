Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 174) Review 7.20.23  

Well people, we are back in MLW land. We’re still drawing from War Chamber and Battle Riot tapings, but tonight has some Opera Cup matches and that could be fun. Calvin Tankman vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be on offer as a first round Opera Cup match, and that’s definitely a solid match. Boy Alex Kane and Willie Mack will talk, because that’s the title match for Fury Road. I’m still just bummed we’re in a spot where Kane is champion.

First, a little hype package for the Opera Cup as we’re getting the first two matches for that tonight.

To the ring, here comes B3cca. This match took place at War Chamber. B3cca sings on her way to the ring, while I’ve seen B3cca work before this is my first exposure to this particular gimmick. It’s, it’s painful singing but if that’s the point then I guess it worked?

Match #1: B3cca vs. Billie Starkz

B3cca offers a handshake, and we get a clean shake to start. They tie up, trade go behinds then trade arm wringers and escapes until B3cca hits an arm drag. Billie blocks another arm drag then we get evasive moves from both women before Billie grabs an O’Connor Roll for 2. B3cca is sent out of the ring then Billie dives onto her. Back in the ring Billie heads up top but misses her flying nothing and tweaks her knee, then B3cca lands a big boot for 2 and we get a cut. Nothing missed during that break.

B3cca misses a corner attack and Billie lands elbows, then B3cca lands one of her own. Corner pump kick from B3cca then she hits a second rope dropkick for a 2 count. B3cca tries a half Boston crab, Billie quickly scrambles to the ropes and forces a break. Billie eats a kick to the leg then B3cca lands an elbow. B3cca to the ropes but runs into an elbow, they start trading strikes for a bit before B3cca lands a superkick. Billie avoids a kick, then both women dodge strikes and we get a double down on a double clothesline. Both women pull themselves up, Billie lands a back elbow then a front kick, and another kick. A flurry of offense from Billie then a bridging German suplex only gets 2. Billie climbs the ropes slowly, her selling has been consistent, and she takes so long B3ccais able to catch her with a headstand scissors then hits a TKO but only a near fall. B3cca lands another corner pump kick then puts Billie on the top rope. They fight on the top rope for a bit, then Billie shoves B3cca down, B3cca tries the handstand scissors again but this time Billie shoves her off and hits a Swanton Bomb to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Billie Starkz won in 8:38

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I’m not sure that needed almost nine minutes, but I give credit to both women as the crowd started almost entirely apathetic and slowly came around by the time it was over.

Post match a gas mask freak from The Calling offers a box to Billie, Billie accepts it then opens it to reveal some calf brains and tongue.

An update on the 2023 MLW Draft, first we get a recap of those who have already been drafted. The next Draft announcement is Love Doug, apparently he’s partially playing the role of an obsessed fan, obsessed with B3cca. Love Doug is in the back with our interviewer, he claims to be in love with B3cca. He waxes poetic about B3cca, and hopes she’ll fall in love with him. OK then.

We get a recap of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mister Saint Laurent turning on Microman. MSL gets interviewed in the back, he claims he sleeps just fine after turning on Microman and predicts that Smith will be successful tonight. He hopes to never see Microman again, only for Microman to dive onto him. MSL threatens Microman, but here’s Mance Warner and the rest of the Second Gear Crew. Mance warns MSL that Microman is with the Second Gear Crew now, which means he’s family and you don’t mess with their family. MSL seems to take their meaning.

Calvin Tankman talks in the back, he got screwed over at last year’s Opera Cup but this year it’s his. Tonight it’s just him and Davey Boy Smith. He knows who Smith is, but he’s got that dog in him and tonight he’s going to find out if Smith does too. I mean I get what he’s going for, but asking if the son of the British Bulldog has that dog in him is an odd choice.

Alex Kane talks in the back. He congratulates Willie Mack on becoming number one contender, but he knows Mack doesn’t take this seriously. He’s grossed out by Mack’s physique and poor cardio. Mr. Thomas and Kane talk about all the food Mack will be eating during training camp. Kane really hopes Mack gets things together for their fight, and says Mack isn’t worthy of being part of Bomaye Fight Club. Per usual Kane resorts to yelling to close. Mr. Thomas actually has some nice comedic timing on his line delivery.

OK, first round of the Opera Cup time.

Match #2 – Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

We get a handshake to start. Some circling to start before they tie up, Tankman tries a single leg but Smith gets into the corner to force a break. Smith grabs a side headlock then shoulder blocks Tankman but Tankman doesn’t fall. Now Smith goes for the arm of Tankman, he’s twisting at a double wrist lock, then switches to a Russian two on one arm hold and forces Tankman to the corner where they break. Back to the arm for Smith, but Tankman punches free with body blows in the corner. Smith misses a boot in the corner and Tankman chop blocks his left leg. They head to the entrance ramp and Tankman lands a chop before hitting a shinbreaker on the ramp. Smith fights back with a kick and we get more ringside brawling with Tankman focusing on the left leg of Smith. Tankman tries to wrap the leg of Smith around the ring post, and does so once, then twice. Back in the ring now Tankman keeps stomping on the leg of Smith. Knees from Tankman drop Smith then Tankman goes back to the leg as we get a cut.

Nothing missed in the cut I think, Tankman lands elbows as he keeps the leg tied up. Smith ties up the leg of Tankman with a Heel Hook, Tankman scrambles to the ropes and forces a break. Tankman is still in the better overall position, and lands a clothesline to drop Smith. They start trading strikes for a bit, Smith unloads with a bevy of elbows then counters with a flurry of strikes. Enziguri from Smith drops Tankman and both men are down. Smith with a Russian leg sweep then he climbs the ropes, but he takes too long and Tankman punches him up there then tosses him down. Now Tankman climbs the ropes but jumps into a powerslam from Smith but only a 2 count. Smith with a couple of leg drops, then he climbs the ropes again for a falling headbutt to the kidney. Everyone wants an encore, but this time Smith lands a leg drop to the back of the head for a near fall. Crippler Crossface from Smith, Tankman is trying to block though and hoists Smith up onto his shoulders where Smith lands elbows, but Tankman lands a pop up spinning elbow, then a back elbow to the back of the head. Tankman wants the Tankman Driver but Smith counters into a Crippler Crossface and Tankman taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Davey Boy Smith Jr. won in 10:29

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good little match, Smith fighting from underneath via the leg work was an interesting choice but a good one. This was never really going to blow anyone away, but both guys came to work and delivered the goods.

We get a reminder that next week Tracy Williams and Tony Deppen will have the other semifinal match.

Smith looks at the Opera Cup, he definitely wants to win it a second time.

The Calling video, RSP says Jacob Fatu doesn’t know what it’s like to grind, graft, and bleed over 22 years. But he’s going to show him. He claims Fatu is alone, Jimmy, Jey, and John aren’t coming and Dewey doesn’t even know who he is. This 22 year long journey will be worth it. Trust in Raven.