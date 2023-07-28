Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 175) Report 7.27.23  

Well everyone, it’s MLW time again. This time around we’ve got Opera Cup action with Tracy Williams taking on Tony Deppen, Jacob Fatu will almost certainly make his presence known, Rickey Shane Page battles Matthew Justice, and the usual amount of talking segments. They’re still trying to fire up Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack, Delmi Exo is ready to move on from Taya Valkyrie now that Taya has moved on to bigger things, and in general The Calling will probably be around.

We open with an RSP promo in the back, he says he’s known Justice for a while but The Calling has changed him. Justice wont even make it through tonight much less get to a tag team title match.

Match #1: Matthew Justice vs. Rickey Shane Page

This match was taped at the Never Say Never event, for those keeping track of these things. Justice jumps RSP and the gas mask goons on the ramp, then gets a ladder from under the ring and wipes out the goons with it. A shot from the ladder to RSP gets the match started I guess, as there’s the ring bell. Some ringside brawling with Justice taking out the goons then he jumps off the ladder onto all three guys. Finally we’re into the ring. Spear from Justice gets a 2 count. Some strikes from Justice, then a boot and a bulldog. One of the goons trips up Justice and that allows Page to land a kick then a back body drop into a kick on the way down. That leads to a cut. I don’t think we missed a whole lot there as we come back to Page landing strikes then a drop suplex. They head up top, and Justice headbutts Page down then hits a diving shoulder block. Corner avalanches from Justice, then he hits a Death Valley Driver. Justice up top, hits a Splash but only 2 again. The goons are awake again and Justice walks by them to get his ladder and put it in the ring. Justice sets the ladder back up and climbs it, he misses a splash though. Page with a Raven Effect and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rickey Shane Page won in 5:44

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Oddly constructed match, Justice controlled the vast majority of it then RSP dodges a splash hits one move and wins. I’m not opposed to Justice getting a little shine but it just felt like a weird layout is all.

Delmi Exo is walking with both of her belts in the back, and here’s B3cca to object to this. She doesn’t like mediocrity being celebrated and reminds us of which titles Exo holds. This is interrupted by Love Doug spewing his affections at B3cca until she tells him to go away and Exo is able to escape.

In the back Tracy Williams gets an interview, he says he’s in a good place ahead of his first singles match in MLW. He’s always aiming at the top and feels Deppen is a great opponent. Deppen has been harping on how much Williams hurt him earlier in his career, and Williams feels bad for Deppen as he’s about to lose his first MLW match.

We get a recap of Microman and the Second Gear Crew abusing MSL, which leads to an almost mummified MSL talking. He calls himself one of the most important men in the world, fabricates some personal history, then says a piece of trailer trash like Mance Warner laying his hands on him is something he will never live down. Lawyers, auditors, investigators, they’re all coming for Mance, as is the soon to debut Matt Cardona. He wants a match at Fury Road, any of the SCG to face off with Cardona.

Our next Draftee to MLW is announced, and it’s Tiara James. MLW’s women’s division could use some more bodies so that’s not the worst signing.

A random camera guy finds Jacob Fatu in the back, he’s still ready to take out the Calling. He reminds everyone that he’s the one who started the body count in MLW.

A Bomaye Fight Club tryout match is up next.

Match #2: J Boujii vs. Mr. Thomas w/ O’Shay Edwards

Another Never Say Never match here. Quick toss from Thomas then he absorbs a few blows from Boujii, then Boujii hits a head scissors to send Thomas to the floor. Suicide dive from Boujii, that almost went very badly. Diving hurricanrana from Boujii then he sends Thomas back into the ring. Thomas avoids a flying nothing and hits a half nelson suplex for a near fall. Corner chops from Thomas then he boots Boujii. Glancing Pele kick from Boujii then a rebound German suplex off the ropes. Jump back Stunner from Boujii, but he runs into a Black Hole slam from Thomas, then a powerbomb to finish things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mr. Thomas won in 2:46

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent little sprint, Thomas can actually go and it’s a shame he gets to showcase his abilities so rarely.

Thomas gets a mic post match, plays with the crowd then was impressed with Boujii’s spirit. He calls Boujii to his feet and tells him he can roll with Bomaye now.

Video from Willie Mack, he brings up Alex Kane’s hypocrisy about not thinking Mack deserves a title shot seeing as Don King played a bit role in his success. He’s used to people doubting him, but that just fuels his fire and he invites Kane to keep doubting him.

Mance Warner promo, he calls out Matt Cardona’s arrival to MLW. Mance is happy to fight with Cardona in any kind of dance Cardona wants at Fury Road.

Match #3 – Opera Cup Semifinal Match: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

This is our final War Chamber match to air. Circling from both men then they tie up. Side headlock from Williams then he switches to an arm breaker and looks for an arm lock but Deppen gets free. Deppen avoids a headlock this time and grabs a hammerlock, Williams counters only to be countered back into the hammerlock. Williams blocks a snap down and grabs a cradle for a 2 count. Takedown from Williams and now he’s working on the legs of Deppen with stomps to the ankles. Deppen kicks Williams off of a leg attack then they trade some counters on the mat. Deppen tries an arm drag but Williams counters into an armbar, Deppen then stacks up Williams on his shoulders to force Williams to break and avoid being pinned. Minor cut there.

We come back to Williams throwing strikes at Deppen. Deppen lands a cross chop to the throat to stifle Williams then he lays in strikes of his own. Russian leg sweep from Williams then a back slap just because he’s a jerk. Williams ties up Deppen in a hold then into a crucifix for a 2 count. More strikes from Williams then Deppen with an eye poke to stifle the offense and he hits an STO then a senton for a 2 count. Some headbutts from Deppen but Williams fires up and unloads with chops but then Deppen blocks a suplex with an arm snap down. Deppen with some more strikes but Williams is firing up now and unloads with a chop then a modified Regal plex. Corner offense from Williams then they head up to for a second rope superplex for 2. Doctor Bomb from Williams gets 2, then he grabs a Crossface on the kick out. Deppen crawls towards the ropes and is able to force the break. They start trading elbows now and we get into a hockey fight but Deppen lands a jumping knee then gets caught in a Death Valley Driver but only a near fall. Williams then uses his grip on the leg on that cover into a sick STF, Deppen has to move to the ropes and is able to get a foot on one to break the hold. Deppen blocks a piledriver and lands strikes before putting Williams on the ropes again. Deppen is shoved down but counters a flying nothing with a knee strike, then a Meteora in the corner. Top rope double stomp from Deppen but only a near fall. Williams avoids a running knee then lands a back elbow. They’re on the ropes again, this time Williams DDT’s Deppen on the top turnbuckle then follows with a discus clothesline but only a near fall. Williams tries the piledriver again but Deppen is able to break the grip and tries a cross face chicken wing but has to switch to an arm drag. Williams grabs a Sleeper hold, then tries a piledriver but Deppen counters into a jackknife for 2. They trade pinning positions for a while but they can’t keep each other down for 3. Eventually Williams hits the piledriver and that ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tracy Williams won in 11:41

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun exchanges here, nothing visibly botched, some great facial selling from Deppen, and Williams continuing to gain a little momentum in the wrestling world. It’s a slightly generous call to get it to 3.5 instead of 3, but I’m OK with it. Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr. should be fun when they air it.

Post match Williams offers a handshake, Deppen declines with a flip of the bird.

Alex Kane talks in the back, he stutters trying to express that the league is against him. He complains about Willie Mack again and mocks his physique and eating habits. Kane wants a warm up match, emphasis on warm and he wants to head somewhere warm and thinks about a brief trip to Mexico. More yelling about Bomaye to close. Kane’s stuff just feels painfully artificial. Anyway that ends the episode.