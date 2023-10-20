Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 187) Review 10.19.23  

Well MLW fans, Fusion is back after a week off in the wake of Slaughterhouse. What an odd event that was, two prominent title matches got changed due to injury or scheduling issues so Tom Lawlor returned to MLW to replace Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the title fight with Alex Kane, and Janai Kai replaced B3cca against Delmi Exo. Slaughterhouse seemed to move things away from the summer malaise by breaking up the near monopoly The Calling had on titles as Rocky Romero took the middleweight belt from Akira, and the aforementioned Janai Kai won the women’s title from Delmi Exo which strikes me as a very odd booking decision. I believe we’re mostly wrapping up Fury Road tapings here, though we might be dipping into the Fusion taped matches from Slaughterhouse, either way I’ll try to keep you updated.

We get a quick recap of Slaughterhouse, and for the life of me I can’t understand why Rickey Shane Page and 1 Called Manders had a match over 45 minutes long. Anyway the general thrust of things is trying to make Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club the good guys against the World Titan Federation as Matt Cardona jumped Kane after his title defense. I don’t buy Kane as a face, but let’s see how it goes.

Love Doug heads to the ring. We see a brief look from earlier today when Doug tried to give chocolates to MLW interviewer Sam Laterna, only for Salina de la Renta to steal them.

Match #1: Love Doug vs. Ichiban

This match is from Slaughterhouse. Doug wants a test of love, Ichiban obliges as they fight over the test of strength spot then hit the ropes and Ichiban lands a Japanese arm drag, then Doug counters with an arm drag and they trade hip tosses then the double dropkick and a stand off spot. Some pinning positions from Doug then he lands a dropkick. Ichiban heads up top for a diving strike to the head. Corner chops from Ichiban then he goes for a 10 punch but Doug shoves him away then goes for a 10 forehead kisses in the corner and tries a monkey flip but Ichiban lands on his feet. Springboard crossbody from Ichiban lands and we get a cut. I don’t think we missed much on that break, and come back to Ichiban trying a Boston crab but Doug throws paper rose petals to break at Ichiban to break the hold. Striker on commentary rightly calls for the DQ after that. Doug hits a bulldog for 2. Backslide from Ichiban gets 2, then Doug lands a right hand but his standing Shiranui is blocked and Ichiban lands strikes then a wheelbarrow stunner. Ichi Bankai connects and Ichiban gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ichiban won in 5:28

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Doug’s schtick just doesn’t land for me personally, if you do enjoy his character this might be a little higher, but the actual wrestling was passable enough. Ichiban seems like a guy they’re getting behind and it’s not terribly difficult to see why.

Post match Sam Laterna talks with Doug on the entrance stage, he felt like his love story was there but things didn’t connect. One of B3cca’s backup dancers arrives with a note for Doug, he’s quite happy and hopes B3cca will come to one of his matches.

Tom Lawlor is in the back getting an interview, he says he was choking Alex Kane and the corrupt ref didn’t check his arm and instead just counted a 3 count despite him kicking out. He’s been all over the world and when he came back to MLW Don King of all people is here promoting title fights? Lawlor has fought for some of the biggest scumbags in the world, Dana White, Oscar De La Hoya, but Don King is worse than all of them. Mr. Lawlor spitting facts there, no lies detected. He’s not back in MLW, he’s joined the World Titan Federation and they’re going to rebuild MLW in the image of sports entertainment.

In the parking lot TJ Crawford and Tony Deppen talk, they mock Kevin Blackwood after they took him out. They had fun doing that to Blackwood and they want to find someone else to beat up. Deppen suggests Court Bauer or the announcers, TJ has another idea. In that same vein apparently Deppen has been suspended for refusing to pay fines related to that Blackwood attack.

The Second Gear Crew talk, Mance says Manders is going to make sure the luck of Matt Cardona runs out. Manders hopes Cardona is ready, because he’s going to give him a lariat and a cowboy ass whooping.

Miyu Yamashita will be wrestling in MLW at some point soon. That’s cool, she’s pretty good.

Mr. Saint Laurent gets interviewed in the back, MSL says Matt Cardona is their crown jewel and he’ll run over Manders tonight. Not great stuff here.

Back to the ring, Midas Black introduces himself and his tag team partner to set up our next match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas and J Boujee)

This bout and our main event are the last of the Fury Road tapings to hit air. Black and Boujee trade some headlocks and head scissor escapes before Boujee goes to strikes. They fight for position then Boujee lands a strike and tags in Thomas. Thomas lands a chop then tags back in Boujee and slams him onto Black for 2. Black attacks Boujee then Lyon cheap shots Thomas to set up a double team on Boujee. Black sets up a dive from Lyon onto both Boujee and Thomas on the floor and we get a break. We missed a bit, not sure how much, but come back to Boujee getting double teamed by Black and Lyon. Standing Shooting Star Press from Lyon gets 2 count. Lyon tags in but Boujee fights back only to get squashed in the corner by Lyon, then Black tags in and they hit a double team move for 2. Black tags Lyon back in and Lyon sets Boujee on the top rope. They fight on the top rope for a bit and Boujee headbutts Lyon down then hits a diving DDT to put both men down. Both men tag out and Thomas runs wild for a bit including his Black Hole Slam on Black but Lyon breaks up the pin. Thomas avoids a scoop slam but Lyon assists Black with a Spear to Thomas. Lyon tags in and they set for something like a 3D but Boujee stops that momentum and hits a double Cody Cutter. Thomas launches Boujee onto Black and Lyon on the floor, then Boujee sends Lyon back into the ring. Thomas with a pop up spinebuster and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bomaye Fight Club won in 6:10

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Passable wrestling, but very good booking. If you’re trying to get Bomaye to be more faces you really shouldn’t be having them beat up the Mane Event, but I guess they’re just really short on tag teams and Mane Event is just what they had to work with here. I’m still not buying Bomaye as good guys, and stuff like this isn’t really helping the cause.

Alex Kane has a recorded promo, he says this isn’t sports entertainment or the home of the superstar. This is combat sports, and it’s his house. Now they’ve disrespected him, and they got that work. You can’t fuck with his people or his company, he’s not having any of that. What he does is suplex hoes and tap them out, not sure why his fetish list is in here but alright. He’s willing to fight all worthy challengers, but be warned that the mission is submission, then he yells bomaye a few times because that’s 80% of what he does these days. This stuff still feels fake, it’s obviously rehearsed and not in the way that lends to natural delivery but in the way where pauses are built in to remember lines or bullet points. Also, as a general note, the “wrestling vs. sports entertainment” whole thing is more than a little played out people, that was true for AEW with the JAS stuff and it’s doubly true here.

Mance Warner wanders around looking for a weapon he likes, he’s used chairs too often, doesn’t want a 2×4, but he does like a screwdriver. Second Gear Crew is here to get the job done and bring the violence.

Salina de la Renta talks, she’s got 3 titles across two promotions. Court Bauer wont be here next week so she’s going to be in charge. OK then.

Match #3: 1 Called Manders vs. Matt Cardona w/ Mr. Saint Laurent

MSL has joined commentary for the moment. Manders shoves Cardona down, then Cardona kicks him but Manders drops Cardona with a shoulder block. Another shoulder block from Manders then he lands a chop in the corner. Another chop from Manders but a third misses and Cardona lands a chop but Manders just smiles and unloads with more chops. Back body drop from Manders then a jumping elbow for 2. Cardona tries to beg off, then slings Manders into the middle buckle and lands a dropkick. Neckbreaker from Cardona gets a 2 count. Cardona chokes Manders with his t-shirt for a bit then some middle rope rest holds. Manders avoids a neckbreaker and hits a spinebuster to put both men down. Manders starts laying in strikes then a corner avalanche. Cardona avoids a corner attack but Manders comes off the ropes with a clothesline and gets a 2 count. Manders sets for a spear, but Cardona avoids him and Manders posts himself. Cardona charges but Manders with a back body drop over the top rope and to the floor. Manders spends time yelling at MSL, that allows Cardona to kick the ropes into his groin when Manders tries to get back into the ring. Cardona tries Radio Silence but Manders counters into a powerbomb for 2. Again Manders sets for a lariat but Cardona hides behind the ref then pokes the eyes of Manders, hits Radio Silence and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Cardona won in 5:30

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Another slightly odd layout, I get that Cardona is playing more chicken heel but I’ve started to dislike the “one guy takes 85% of the offense, hits 2 moves and wins” formula in general and that was the layout they went with. Manders and Cardona actually had decent physical chemistry though.

Cardona gets an interview on the entrance stage, he takes the mic from Sam and reminds us he’s undefeated in MLW. He puts over MSL and promises to take over MLW, he’ll beat everyone put in his path especially Mance Warner. Cue Mance and we get a little fight between them to end the episode.