Winfree’s MLW: Fusion Review (Ep 120) 2.03.21  

Hey everyone, Winfree back again. Tonight on MLW Fusion we’ve got a fair bit of action. The tag team titles will be up for grabs as freshly minted champions Los Parks try to defend the titles against TJP and Bu Ku Dao. The other big match is a Baklei Brawl between Alexander Hammerstone and Mads Kurgger. Those two have been brawling a lot recently and we might get some closure as Hammerstone starts making his way towards the world title picture. There’s also going be be a couple of less important squash matches. Anyway let’s get to it.

We start with a recap of the Krugger and Hammerstone issue.

After that we get commentary running down the upcoming card.

Match #1: Jordan Oliver w/ Myron Reed vs. Sentai Death Squad Goon #1 w/ Daivari

Oliver avoids the masked goon early, eventually he lands a kick. Oliver is selling a tweaked knee, he unloads in a corner and hits a jogging drop kick. Springboard cutter from Oliver gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jordan Oliver won at 1:25

Rating: Turban. . . SQUASH

Oliver continues to be distinctly unmemorable and unimpressive, even in squash affairs.

Post match Oliver continues limping on his right leg as he and Reed head out while Daivari yells at them.

In the back Oliver says everyone should watch that and realize he’s not a 170 pound kid anymore and he’s coming after the heavyweight title.

Next up they remind us about the strap match from las week, and after I tried so hard to blot that from my mind. We’ll get updates on the referee scandal later.

Salina de la Renta video, she addresses Savio Vega and makes fun of his failure. She dovetails into her new boss, the man who bought her promotion, has made an offer to Savio/the IWA and eagerly awaits a response.

OK, an update on the strap match from last week. Apparently this guy is Tim Donaghy, a former NBA ref who was prosecuted for betting on games he officiated in and served a few years in jail. That was back in 2007-09, and he’s resurfaced now as a crooked pro wrestling ref. Backstage with Alicia Atout, apparently MLW is investigating allegations of corruption. This angle is already giving me a headache.

Video from the Von Erich’s, Filthy Island is apparently on the same Hawaiian island that they live on so they’ll show up and deal with Lawlor and company. They also mock the financial issues Lawlor is having with respect to that endeavor.

Tag team title match up next.

Match #2 – MLW Tag Team Title Match: (c) Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) w/ Salina de la Renta vs. TJP and Bu Ku Dao

Park jumps TJP before the bell then makes fun of Dao as they start off the match. Hijo comes in, and makes fun of Dao for being short. Eventually they tie up and Dao gets a fujiwara armbar but he’s rolled into a pin and has to kick out. Hijo tries to tie up Dao, then tosses Dao into Park and we get some brawling as TJP shows up again. TJP and Park on the outside, they stand off but don’t get crazy. Back in the ring Dao grabs a side head lock but gets kicked by Park trying to run the ropes and Hijo lands a clothesline. TJP tries to get into the ring, Los Parks stomp on Dao for a bit. Chops from Hijo to Dao, but Dao lands a clothesline and mocks Park so the faces can return the beatdown behind the refs back. Park gets into the ring and things break down. A lot of brawling outside the ring. TJP and Hijo wind up in the ring, Hijo with a super kick then he chokes TJP on the mat. Los Parks double team TJP, then Dao eats a kick from Park. TJP back into the ring, there’s 0 control by the ref. The faces get thrown into each other, but Dao avoids a second one and TJP with a flying headscissors to Park. Los Pars are outside, Dao with a low suicide dive onto Hijo while TJP hits a pescado onto Park. Back into the ring Dao with the black hole rotation into a crossface, TJP gets Park in the octopus stretch but Park picks him up and drops him on Dao to break the hold. TJP tosses Park to the outside then hits a triangle drop kick onto the floor. Dao hits a spinning face buster on Hijo but only gets 2 on the cover. Hijo with a flying forearm to Dao then a drop kick in the corner. Double clothesline spot and they’re both down. LA Park Jr. comes in and replaces Hijo, he hits a shoulder breaker to Dao and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Parsk (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) retained the MLW Tag Team Titles at 8:20

Rating: 1 star

Hijo and Jr. weren’t even wearing the same outfit, 0 reason for the ref or Dao to think it was the same guy. Sloppy brawl, and too slow to be really engaging. This felt longer than it actually was. There just hasn’t been any structure to Los Parks’ matches lately.

Los Parks celebrate with Salina de la Renta post match. Dao apologizes to TJP post match and offers a handshake, TJP is disgusted and pie faces him to the mat before walking off.

Contra “hacks the feed” again. Krugger’s distorted voice is barely intelligible this time, but he’s talking about the Baklei brawl and his history with those kinds of fights. He promises to end Hammerstone.

Reminder that last week Laredo Kid challenged Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight title after he defended the AAA Cruiserweight title. Rush has a response via video, he doesn’t really know who Laredo Kid is but he’s heard Kid can go and he’s always down for that. He’ll meet Kid next week in the main event. The language is unclear about which title, or both, is up for grabs.

Apparently Calvin Tankman will return next week. So we’ve got that to look forward to. We do get clarification, next week’s Rush vs. Kid match is in fact title for title. Which leads me to think a non-finish is likely, but you never know.

Alicia is back, she’s at the Filthy Island Control Center. It’s just her in a different outfit. A bunch of sponsors have dropped out, we’re reminded again, but Tom Lawlor will still be at the event and he’s got a video for us. Lawlor and the rest of Team Filthy are quite obviously in front of a green screen with a beach on it, it that’s deliberately low budget actually applaud them leaning into the story. Lawlor calls the Von Erich’s and their home a dump compared to Filthy Island. There’s a small MLS disclaimer under the infomercial they’re basically running. That’s genuinely amusing. Ku gets an e-mail that he’s worried about but Lawlor calls it just a spam e-mail and that everything is fine as we head back. Alicia confirms that Kevin Ku and Dominick Garrini will also be there. We get some useful information next, King Mo will battle Low Ki to determine who is King of the Knockouts.

Hammerstone is in the middle of nowhere, saying that he’s here to find Krugger and run through him to get to Jacob Fatu and the MLW world title.

Back to the ring for our next match.

Match #3: Gringo Loco vs. Gino Medina

Some lucha work early, some arm drags from Loco returned by Gino. Gino avoids a standing moonsault, but misses a tornado kick and they wind up staring each other down. Loco offers a hand shake, Gino kicks his hand away. Snapmare from Gino. Another arm drag from Loco, then he fakes a dive and lands a kick. Gino sweeps the legs on the apron and drop Loco onto the apron. Back into the ring, Gino with a cover for 2. Strikes from Gino and a kick to the back. Gino into a rear chinlock. They run the ropes a bit, Loco gets a table top trip then a super kick and Gino is down. Second rope twisting moonsault from Loco but he only gets a two count on the cover. Gino with the rip cord tornado kick, but Loco hits an enziguri of his own and gets a near fall. Loco back to the ropes, but runs into the feet of Gino trying a moonsault. Gino tosses Loco into the corner, hits a running knee then they trade roll ups and Gino eventually gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gino Medina won at 5:28

Rating: 1.5 stars

This was basically Gino’s in ring reintroduction since splitting with Richard Holiday, having him give that much to Gringo Loco seems like a questionable call. A squash probably would have served him better.

In the back Gino says he’s demonstrated why he’s untouchable in the ring. He mocks Loco, he’s doing most of this in Spanish, but does promise to go for the title. Gringo Loco flies from off camera and they start brawling.

Next week Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver will meet Simon Gotch and Daivari, given that Gotch’s contract is up soon I half expect him to be written off after the match.

Video for the main event, they’re going somewhat cinematic here I guess. Hammerstone is wandering around some industrial area, he’s calling out Krugger. Oh, here’s Krugger and here we go.

Match #4 – Baklei Brawl: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger

Hammerstone gets the upper hand early and they start trading blows. Krugger with a hard body shot and slams Hammerstone into some railing. A gate is slammed into Hammerstone, but he fights back. They trade in the clinch, Krugger breaks and throws a pallet at Hammerstone but Hammerstone dodges it and hits a pump kick. More brawling around the stacks of pallets. Hammerstone tosses Krugger into a dumpster, then picks Krugger onto his shoulder and lawn darts him into the dumpster and covers for the 3 count.

Oh wait, it’s not Krugger. The same outfit but missing tats and apparently the glove is on the wrong hand. The real Krugger shows up and ambushes Hammerstone. He claims Contra has big plans for him as the episode ends.

OFFICIAL RESULT: ???

Rating: Not Rated (angle, not a match)

Careful if you’re watching this, there’s some profanity in that last segment that you probably don’t want your kids hearing. Bit of a cliffhanger to end the show on, I can kind of dig that.