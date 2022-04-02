Winfree’s WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver Review 4.02.22  

Hey there people, time to kick off WrestleMania adjacent action from WWE in the form of Stand and Deliver. Tonight Dolph Ziggler tries to defend his newly won NXT title against former champion Bron Breakker, Tommaso Ciampa has what could be his last NXT match when he takes on Tony D’Angelo, GUNTHER will abuse LA Knight, there’s a ladder match for the North American title, and more.

Our kick-off team of McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix, and Sam Roberts talks about how big this is for NXT, then run down the card.

The first match they focus on is Tommaso Ciampa and Tony D’Angelo. Sam Roberts brings up that he thinks Ciampa’s NXT time is coming to an end. Beth Phoenix puts over Ciampa’s resilience and disagrees. They share their favorite Ciampa moments, including Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano and Ciampa’s second NXT title win which kicked off NXT 2.0.

The women’s title match is up next and we get a video hype package for all four women, mostly focused on Mandy Rose and her giving her thoughts on each opponent. After that we throw to a desk with Kayla Braxton and Pete Rosenberg to vamp some more. They put over the card in general then Rosenberg picks Cora Jade to win the NXT Women’s Title. Kayla picks Mandy Rose to retain. Back to the NXT team and Beth picks Cora Jade as well, then Roberts slightly disagrees thinking the moment will be too big for Jade.

The hype package for Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin plays.

Carmelo talks about how everything the light touches is his, and proves he’s the greatest North American champion of all time.

Gunther vs. LA Knight is our next topic. Everyone agrees that it will be hard hitting, mostly because of GUNTHER. Beth notes that straight forward smashing is a valid tactic and brings success, but Knight has been playing the mental game lately. Everyone puts over Knight as a guy who checks all the boxes for “WWE Superstar”, then Roberts dovetails into talking about Imperium defending the tag team titles. Malcolm Bivens joins the preview to put over the Creed brothers, and he can’t wait to make money off of this. Bivens objects to the notion that the Creeds have to contend with anyone. Beth is rooting for MSK in the match tonight, Roberts waffles as Bivens stares at him. This is interrupted by Idris and Malik who’s trying to leave a gift basket for Mandy Rose. Idris convinces Malik to just walk into the Toxic Attraction locker room, only to take off the sign on the door and reveal it’s the locker room of Imperium. Idris then says “April fools” while Malik correctly calls out that he’s a full day off.

Grayson Waller talks about the ladder match, he wants to take the North American title viral. He’s the only one willing to do whatever it takes.

Santos Escobar predicts winning another ladder match and becoming the greatest luchador of all time. Legado del Fantasma supports him.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila replaces Beth Phoenix as Beth has headed to the commentary desk.

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis go shopping for clothes. So does Persia Pirotta and Duke Hudson. They run into each other and the women argue about which partner is more attractive. We see the results in the back and everyone engages in a stare down.

They talk about the ladder match, Akbar favors Carmelo to retain and puts over his ruthless aggression. Roberts favors the cunning of Waller, but Akbar thinks Waller is more interested in being a reality star than doing his job and the moment might get away from him. McKenzie brings up Cameron Grimes dedicating this to his dad, and Akbar talks about how an athlete can channel that kind of energy into incredible performances. Roberts ultimately picks Santos Escobar, because Escobar has proven he can perform under pressure. They put over Carmelo for a bit then they dovetail discussion of confidence into the main event.

Everyone puts over the main event then we get a video package for Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker. They then talk about how shocking Dolph Ziggler’s title win was, Roberts reminds us that Dolph has been at the top of his game for years and no one should have been shocked that he won. Akbar isn’t happy with just how in love with himself Dolph is, and thinks he might be underestimating a man who will absolutely break him in half. They talk about Bron having the pressure here, he’s the one who’s been highlighted ever since NXT 2.0 started. Akbar brings up the pedigree of Bron and thinks he’s ready.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett are ringside and cue up the intros for our kickoff match.

Our kickoff match is up next.

Match #1 – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: (c) Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Jayne jumps Raquel to start the match, but Raquel shoves her off then “boots” her off of the apron. The kick missed but Jayne sold it anyway. Dolin attacks Raquel now but Raquel hits an alley-oop then slams Dolin down and tags in Kai. Kai gets caught in a small package for a 2 count. Crucifix from Kai gets 2, Dolin counters and they trade near falls for a bit. Ankle pick from Dolin then she moves into another bridging pin but only gets 2. Raquel tries to get the crowd to care. Kai hits an avalanche then tags in Raquel. Raquel tags Kai back in after cheap shotting Jayne then they hit an assisted torture rack slam and Kai gets a 2 count on the cover. Blind tag from Jayne who shoves Kai over and screams. Dolin tags back in and Kai takes some tandem offense. Some pretty bad Kawada kicks from Dolin then she tries to work the leg of Kai but Kai kicks her off. Jayne tags in and prevents the hot tag. Kai gets free and tags in Raquel, but the ref didn’t like it and makes them tag again. Raquel runs wild for a bit then hits a twisting Vader Bomb for a 2 count. Snake Eyes to Jayne, then Kai tags in and hits a top rope German suplex and Dolin has to break up the pin. Raquel gets caught in a kick from Jayne. Kai pump kicks Dolin, then she and Jayne trade punches. Stereo pump kicks and both women are down. They start trading rights and Jayne lands a rolling elbow then tags out. A could of German suplexes only get a near fall for Dolin. Jayne tags back in and they hit Toxic Shock but Kai kicks out to 0 crowd reaction. Wendy Chu shows up in pajamas and distracts Dolin, leading to Raquel booting Dolin down. Kay hits a scorpion kick, then a running kick in the corner and tags in Raquel. The Chingona Bomb follows and Raquel pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won the titles

Rating: 3 stars

Some obvious moments of non-contact and slightly awkward timing aside, this moves into good territory.

Cameron Grimes says this is his last chance to be a champion, and he promised his father he would be a champion, so he’s taking the North American championship to the moon.

Kayla and Pete put over the match we just saw then hype up Dolph vs. Breakker.

Back to the NXT location and everyone spends time hyping up the main card. Akbar is watching the main event, Roberts is looking at Ciampa vs. D’Angelo, and everyone is excited for the ladder match.

Santos Escobar and Grayson Waller head to the ring, the ladder match will kick off the main card.

Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes are the only two to get an entrance as far as the main broadcast goes.

Match #2 – North American Title Ladder Match: (c) Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams vs. Santos Escobar w/ Legado del Fantasma vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller w/ Sanga vs. Solo Sikoa

Hayes talks trash, gets smacked and then saved by Williams. Everyone else starts pairing off, Sikoa gets tripped by Williams as well then tossed into the barricade. Grimes avoids Escobar then lands some flying forearms. Hayes pushes Grimes off of the top rope then tells Williams to get him a ladder. Legado gets in the way of that, then Sikoa squares up with Hayes. Sikoa slaps Hayes down a few times then misses a super kick and takes a pump kick. Escobar clotheslines Sikoa out of the ring then squares up with Hayes. They run the ropes then Escobar hits a drop kick. Grimes trips up Escobar then he and Sikoa start abusing Hayes with all kinds of strikes. Escobar back in the ring and we wind up with Waller and Escobar in the ring. Legado and Sanga hand ladders to their men, Waller and Escobar trade strikes then drop kick the ladders into the seconds outside. Leg lariat from Waller then he tells Sanga to bring him the biggest ladder. Sikoa and Sanga start trading strikes then Sikoa is sent into the ring. Grimes punts Sanga then Sikoa dives onto Sanga. Escobar’s turn and he hits a suicide dive onto Sikoa. Hayes ducks under Grimes, and Grimes hits a dive onto Escobar. Hayes debates diving or going for the belt, he decides to hit an Asai moonsault onto Grimes. Waller heads into the ring and gets a ladder, he climbs but Sikoa cuts him off. That smaller ladder might legitimately be too short given how high they’ve got the belt set. Sikoa gets a ladder and abuses Waller with it. Hayes runs into the ladder as it’s in the corner then Escobar uses another ladder to stack onto Hayes and Waller. Sikoa has all of them lined up and hits a hip attack onto the ladder and crushes everyone in the corner. Sikoa sets up the ladder and starts climbing until Grimes intercepts him and pulls him down. Grimes and Sikoa trade strikes, Sikoa floors Grimes with a headbutt but Grimes avoids a super kick then hits one of his own. Now Grimes climbs the ladder but Hayes intercepts him with a kick.

Hayes grabs the ladder and tosses it into Grimes the super kicks the ladder. Grimes fights back with an elbow then smashes Hayes with the ladder. Escobar then drop kicks the ladder into Grimes and drives the ladder into Grimes’ groin the drop kicks said ladder once again punishing the crotch of Grimes. Waller and Escobar fight over a ladder, Escobar is able to hit him with it and then he looks to climb. Waller comes in with a Cutter and floors Escobar. Now Waller starts climbing but Hayes yanks him down. Hayes tries to climb but Waller hits him with an elbow. Hayes with a springboard clothesline to take Waller off of the ladder. Now Hayes climbs but Sikoa pulls him down then drills him with a super kick as Hayes tried another springboard move. Sikoa starts climbing but so does Escobar and they start trading strikes at the op of the ladder. Escobar climbs to the very top and hits an insane Sunset Bomb that drives Sikoa onto a ladder that was in the corner. That was absolutely nuts. Escobar with a double knee strike to Grimes, then a running knee but he gets caught off of the ropes with a flipping fall away slam. Williams now sets up the ladder, but here’s Sanga and Sanga literally destroys the ladder after dealing with Williams. Legado attack Sanga, they take the halves of the ladder and attack Sanga until he leaves the ring. Elektra then dives onto Waller as Sanga starts abusing both members of Legado. Sanga gets trapped between a couple of ladders on the outside and he’s sandwiched between them as they’re set up between the apron and the barricade. Sikoa back in the ring and he takes out Legado with a sort of double Samoan drop. Sikoa sets up a ladder and starts climbing, here comes Escobar to once again meet him at the top of the ladder. Williams comes in and shoves the ladder over, spilling both of them to the floor. Now Williams crosses himself and starts climbing but he’s scared of heights. He does get there but here’s Grimes to tip the ladder over and Williams falls onto Sanga and Legado del Fantasma.

Hayes takes down Grimes then climbs the ladder, he gets right there but here’s Waller to stop him. They trade strikes on the top of the ladder as Grimes and Escobar set up more ladders and now everyone climbs up. Everyone is trading strikes on the ladders, Sikoa and Grimes are knocked off. Waller slams Hayes and Hayes drops, then he drops Escobar with a punch. Now Waller has to decide between a viral moment and the title, he decides on the title but the delay allows Escobar to get back into this and cut Waller off. Escobar lays in strikes then hits a hurricanrana off of the ladder. Sikoa comes flying in with a Splash to Escobar then he grabs a ladder and tosses it aside. Sikoa starts climbing but Grimes cuts him off and they start trading strikes. Super kick from Sikoa, then he posts himself as he charges at Grimes in the corner. Grimes hits a Cave In onto the ladders on the apron, that had to suck. Hayes comes in with a kick to Grimes, Grimes returns it and they hits stereo pump kicks and are laid out on the ladders that bridge the apron and barricade. Waller climbs a ladder, the big one on the floor, and he heads all the way up top before trying to elbow drop Hayes and Grimes but they both move and Waller eats nothing but ladder. That had to suck, Waller’s right arm looks legitimately messed up. Back in the ring Hayes climbs the ladder but Escobar pulls him down and hits the Phantom Driver. Grimes comes in with a Cave In, he climbs the ladder and gets the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cameron Grimes became the NEW North American champion

Rating: 4 stars

It’s hard to craft a truly compelling ladder match these days, they’re over done, but everyone here did a good job building everything. A few absolutely crazy spots, but the character work from Waller, Hayes, and Grimes all played into the finish. Even the copious outside interference never quite got to eye rolling levels as it gave the main wrestlers a break and helped space out the bigger bumps.

A video from Tony D’Angelo promising this will be Ciampa’s last match. They replay the Ciampa promo from NXT, which is still quite good.

Tony D’Angelo arrives, and heads to the ring for our next match. Ciampa gets a super special video before his music hits. Oh nuts to this, he’s using the new song instead of “No one will survive”. That’s just a shame. He does the Triple H water spit then the HBK pose in the ring, so we all know where he stands ideologically.

Match #3: Tony D’Angelo w/ AJ Galante vs. Tomasso Ciampa

They tie up then hit the corner and Tony starts laying in strikes. Facebuster from Ciampa then a back heel kick. Ciampa with a spinebuster, and Tony runs out of the ring. Back in the ring Tony hits some stomps and asks for about the fourth time if Ciampa likes that. Tony jaws with the crowd and Ciampa chops him then lays in his own stomps. Running knee strike in the corner from Ciampa connects, the crowd wants another one and Ciampa obliges them with two more. Ciampa drags Tony out of the ring and tosses him into the ring steps then hits another running knee before patting himself on the back. Now Ciampa pulls up the padding around the ringside area, it takes a couple of attempts but eventually he does expose some of the floor. Back in the ring Tony hits a double leg and some punches and stomps. Some truly awful body punches from Tony, then he hits a suplex for a 2 count. Back elbow from Tony then he grabs a chin lock. Once again Tony asks us if we like this, you’re still not getting a tip after this shoddy service buddy. Ciampa fights back with strikes and a shoulder block. Clotheslines from Ciampa, several of them in the corner then a flying clothesline to punctuate the exchange. Ciampa pulls down the knee pad but Tony avoids a knee strike then hits a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Tony tries a Fisherman’s set up, but Ciampa avoids it then Tony blocks a Fairy Tale Ending. Ciampa tries an Air Raid Crash but Tony slips free then they trade rolls ups. Now Tony starts talking again, and Ciampa lays in chops. Ciampa puts Tony on the top rope, chops him again, the climbs up with him for a second rope Air Raid Crash but Tony fights free with elbows and shoves Ciampa down. Tony goes for a flying nothing and runs into a jumping knee strike from Ciampa and both men are down. They start trading strikes, Ciampa hits a rip cord rolling elbow then runs into a back elbow. Tony pulls a crowbar from under the ring steps, Ciampa avoids it and hits a knee but as the ref gets rid of the crowbar Tony hits a low blow then his twisting Fisherman’s Buster for a near fall. Tony is pissed and starts yelling at everyone, he gets the crowbar again but he’s caught with a Willow’s Bell when getting back into the ring. Fairy Tale Ending connects but Tony kicks out at 2. That seems unnecessary. Ciampa grabs the Hurts Donut and Tony crawls to the ropes to break the hold. Tony rolls out of the ring as we get a “Johnny Wrestling” chant. They’re over the exposed floor and both men threaten German suplexes then Tony hits a DDT onto the exposed floor. Tony tosses Ciampa back into the ring and kicks Ciampa in the head then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony D’Angelo won

Rating: 3 stars

Not impressed with Tony, that wasn’t a full blown carry job from Ciampa but it wasn’t too far from it. I also don’t care for finisher kick outs in this kind of spot, it’s a bit of forced epicness that wasn’t necessary.

Post match there’s a pretty decent “Thank you Ciampa” chant that turns into “NXT” as Ciampa walks up the entrance ramp. Triple H’s music hits and he shows up to give Ciampa a hug on the entrance stage. Ciampa is in tears as they embrace. They share a moment then Trips returns to the back and Ciampa clearly says he’s going to miss this.

Match #4 – Tag Team Triple Threat Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: (c) Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) vs. MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter)

Marcel, Wes, and Brutus start us off. Marcel takes a kick then Wes kicks Brutus and hits a drop kick. Brutus awkwardly falls out of the ring. back and lays in strikes to everyone. Brutus sends Fabian into the ropes but Fabian hits a shoulder block. Wes tags in but takes a pop up backbreaker from Fabian. Brutus floors Fabian then tags in Julius and Julius runs wild. Julius and Brutus double team Wes for aMarcel takes a drop kick from Wes, then Carter tags in and hits a Bronco Buster. Brutus tries to suplex Nash but Nash flips out and lays in kicks. Marcel with an uppercut to Carter then he hits a punt kick as Fabian tags in. Fabian lays into Brutus, but Brutus fires bit then Fabian fights back with a jawbreaker to Brutus. Marcel tags in but eats a German suplex from Brutus as Julius catches Fabian with a belly to belly on the outside. Carter tags in but Brutus floors him with strikes. Brutus lays in strikes on the mat then gut wrenches Marcel. Brutus looks a touch winded and he tags out. Julius with a front chancery suplex to Marcel, Wes knees Julius then tags out. Wes and Nash with some double team kicks to Julius then more tandem offense for Marcel and Julius breaks up the pin. Fabian trips up Julius from the outside, then Marcel hits an enziguri to Wes then hits a jumping uppercut to Wes as well. Fabian tags in and they double team Julius with kicks. Shoulder block from Fabian then he kicks Brutus off of the apron. Carter gets caught and tossed into the ropes from Fabian then he lariats Wes but Carter breaks up the pin. Julius gets chopped by Fabian, then Fabian catches a jumping Julius with a Fireman’s carry, he squats Julius then hits a Finlay roll. Marcel tags in as Fabian gets sent out of the ring, then Carter with a crazy hurricanrana sending Marcel into Fabian. Wes then hits a gymnastic dive onto both of Imperium. Wes tags in, and Fabian takes a couple of aerial moves but the cover from Wes only gets 2. Julius heads up top, and he’s crotched by Carter and Wes. Everyone starts stacking up in the corner, Wes and Marcel start fighting then Fabian and Carter superplex Julius onto them and we’ve got everyone down. Brutus climbs to the top rope and dives onto Marcel, Wes, and Carter on the floor. Brutus sends Carter into the ring, Julius tags in and Carter takes an assisted spinebuster but Fabian pulls Julius off of the pin. A running attack from Marcel and Julius racked his head off of the ring steps. Brutus now, Fabian hoists him up for a powerbomb and Marcel hits him with an uppercut and Fabian powerbombs him on the floor. Back in the ring Carter and Wes surprise Marcel on the rope with a hurricanrana from Wes into a sit out powerbomb and Carter pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: MSK became the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions

Rating: 3 stars

A touch too hectic but they made it work, the Creed brothers were clearly the greenest of the group but everyone else worked well with them and this kind of experience will only help them long term.

Brief video for Nikita Lyons. That felt very rehearsed, but that should leave in time as she gets more time talking.

In the back Cameron Grimes gets interviewed, he says he’s worked his ass off for three years and this is where he’s always wanted to be. His dad told him he’d be a WWE superstar, and now he’s more. . . he’s a WWE champion. Solid promo from Grimes.

A video from earlier today Joe Gacy is wondering why only tragedy unites people. There has to be a better way. It’s his responsibility to unite people and hopes everyone freely chooses peace so we don’t have to suffer loss or tragedy.

That hype video for the women’s title match plays again.

Match #5 – Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Women’s Title: (c) Mandy Rose vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Cora Jade

Everyone starts backing up Rose, and she fights back before everyone kicks her out of the ring. Ray and Io team up to attack Cora, Cora takes double team kicks then Rose pulls Cora out of the ring and slaps her. They start fighting but Ray and Io hit suicide dives onto them. Ray starts working with Cora while Io and Rose trade strikes. Io and Ray head back into the ring after disposing of the other two, they share a handshake then get to wrestling. Ray with a backslide for a 2 count, she tries the Gory Bomb but Io rolls through for a pin. Io tries a Tiger Bomb but Ray flips free and they stand off again. Drop toe hold form Io, then Kay avoids a 619 and Rose pulls Io out of the ring then lands a right to Kay. Kay starts kicking Rose’s legs as Cora gets back in the ring, and Cora hits a Thesz press and starts swinging blows at Rose. Mat return from Rose then a sloppy as hell spinebuster to Cora. Ray gets tossed out of the ring and onto Io. Rose stomps on Cora for a bit then tries a suplex and after some awkward positioning she gets it for a 2 count. Both Ray and Io are knocked off the apron by Rose, but Cora is able to send Rose out of the ring then hits a cannonball senton onto Rose from the apron. Ray with a springboard dive onto Cora, Cora barely caught Ray there. Io heads up top and then moonsaults onto Ray. Io’s legs banged into the announce table on the way down. Back in the ring Io and Ray square off, they trade counters then Io rolls through on a Victory Roll and hits a double stomp. 619 from Io then she heads up top and hits a drop kick but Rose breaks up the pin. Rose tosses Io out of the ring then covers Ray for 2. Ray grabs a Koji Clutch and Io then gets Cora in a Texas Cloverleaf. We wait for one of them to tap out but neither will and Cora winds up kicking Io onto Ray and everyone’s down. Io with a palm strike to Cora, Ray hits a gordbuster to Io then Rose hits a spear. Cora hits a hurricanrana onto Rose then a drop kick to the knee. Cora remembers to sell the leg and hits a double stomp to the back of Rose. Rose tries to avoid Cora but Cora keeps tracking her down before Rose sends her to the apron. Cora hits Ray with a Canadian Destroyer on the apron, God bless Ray for making that work. Io with a 619 to Cora, then a drop kick to Rose. Io with a Meteora to Rose, then a bridging German suplex but only a 2 count. Rose heads to the apron and hangs up Io before slamming her into the ring post. Rose heads up top now, Io palm strikes her then climbs up to meet her on the top. Io wants a Spanish Fly, hits it and pins but Cora flies in with a senton to break up the pin. Cora hits a knee strike to Rose, she wants a Shiranui and hits it. Kobashi DDT from Cora and she pins but Ray breaks it up. Ray hits a headbutt, then the KLR Bomb connects. Ray heads up top, but Io shoves her off of the top and to the floor. Io up top, moonsault to Cora but here’s Rose with a knee strike to Io and she pins Io to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mandy Rose retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

Cora Jade was clearly the weak link here, she’s got something but needs a lot of work. Io and Ray brought their usual talent, and Rose wasn’t out of place.

We get the results of the poll about who’s the hottest couple in NXT. InDex winds 89% to 11%. They start bickering, then Duke and Lumis trade shoves. Refs come into break this up, and I seriously question why they decided that needed air time.

Back to the ring, and here comes GUNTHER.

Match #6: GUNTHER vs. LA Knight

Boy, GUNTHER has slimmed down a ton over the last few months and I’m not sure it’s benefiting his presentation. They move into the corner and fight for position while the crowd gives a “WALTER” chant. GUNTHER lands a chop and Knight fires back with rights and stomps. GUNTHER heads out of the ring but Knight hits him with a clothesline from the apron. Knight keeps taking the fight to GUNTHER, but GUNTHER slams him into the apron then powerbombs Knight onto the apron as well. GUNTHER lays in uppercuts, Knight fires back but GUNTHER starts targeting the back. Scoop slam from GUNTHER then he starts laying in knees to the body before grabbing a side headlock. Knight fights to his feet but he eats more uppercuts from GUNTHER. Some rights from Knight but GUNTHER slips behind him and drills his lower back with an elbow. More blows to the back from GUNTHER but Knight avoids a corner attack and hits a neckbreaker. Big boot from GUNTHER connects and Knight is down again. GUNTHER locks up a Boston Crab then transitions to an STF, from there into a Crossface, and Knight fights to his feet but eats a headbutt. GUNTHER slams Knight into the corner. Knight fights back and hits a back body drop but he runs into a chop from GUNTHER. Knight avoids a suplex and hits one of his own. They slowly fight up to their feet, Knight hits a slingshot shoulder block from the apron and starts stomping on GUNTHER. Knight lays in stomps and Kevin Dunn darn near gives me a seizure with all of his cuts. GUNTHER blocks a lift and hits the back. Scoop slam from Knight after he avoided a chop and he poses then hits a jumping elbow drop. Knight sets GUNTHER on the top rope and they trade strikes before Knight heads up top with him. GUNTHER chops Knight down but Knight springs back up and hits a superplex to drop GUNTHER and gets a 2 count on the cover. Knight wants the BFT but GUNTHER starts fighting back with chops. GUNTHER with a blow to the back, grabs a Sleeper hold and Knight starts fading. Knight fights up and hoists GUNTHER up, hits a very safe Burning Hammer version and covers for 2. Now Knight heads up top, but GUNTHER rises from the mat and chops his legs out from under him. Back chop from GUNTHER, that’s just mean, then he clotheslines him from the top rope into the ring. Top rope splash from GUNTHER, then the powerbomb connects and GUNTHER pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: GUNTHER won

Rating: 3 stars

GUNTHER structures a story in a match like very few men going right now, he set everything up with a spot in the opening minutes and let it build as the match went on. Knight more than held up his end in the ring as well. This was certainly not an epic match, but it was exactly what it needed to be and both men performed admirably.

Breakker comes out with a chainsaw and uses it to cut up some NXT foam letters that have that eyesore color scheme on them.

Match #7 – NXT Title Match: (c) Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode vs. Bron Breakker

The fake crowd noise for Dolph is off putting. Bron with an immediately double leg into the corner and he punches Dolph out of the ring. Back into the ring and Dolph lays in some punches. Sloppy as hell spot off the ropes, I’m not sure who’s fault that was but it was ugly. Dolph lands a right hand, they run the ropes and Bron hits a snap double leg to a jumping Dolph. Clothesline from Bron connects. Belly to belly from Bron, then another one. A third belly to belly, Dolph is being very careful about getting all the way around to land on his back. Bron sets for the Spear but Roode trips him up and the ref sees it then ejects Roode from ring side. The ref is distracted by all of this and Dolph removes a second rope turnbuckle pad. Back suplex from Bron connects. They head up top and Bron wants a Frankensteiner but Dolph slips down and crotches him. Neckbreaker from Dolph and that gets a 2 count. Dolph grabs a chin lock, Bron fights up and lays in strikes to break the hold. Dolph kicks the knee then hits another neckbreaker. Dolph tries for a Crippler Crossface but Bron fights back to his feet and lands body blows. Both men land blows but the neck work to Bron is starting to pay off. Bron heads up top but Dolph yanks his legs out from under him and Bron cracks his head on the top rope on the way down. Back to the chin lock for Dolph, that goes on for a while but eventually Bron fights up and lays in more body blows. Bron avoids a neckbreaker and he fires up with shoulder blocks then another belly to belly suplex. Tilt a whirl slam from Bron but that only gets 2. They head up top, this time Bron hits the Frankensteiner for a near fall. Bron sets for the Spear again, Dolph intercepts him with a knee strike, but Bron comes off of the ropes and hits a Spear for a near fall. Dolph slings Bron out of the ring to avoids the military press slam. Very awkward running knee from Dolph gets a near fall as Bron was getting back in the ring. Dolph wants the super kick, Bron catches it and shoves him down then Spears him again. Bron hoists Dolph up, Military Press slam connects the Roode shows up to pull Dolph out of the ring and save the match. The ref is pissed, Roode and Dolph try to regroup then Bron hits a dive onto both of them. Bron throws Dolph into the ring then slams Roode into the ring steps. Back in the ring Dolph hits the Fame-Asser then the Zig Zag but only gets a near fall. Dolph heads up top and hits an elbow drop but still can’t pin Bron. Now Dolph tunes up the band for a super kick, but Bron is just standing when Dolph turns around. Clothesline from Bron then another Spear, another Military Press but Dolph slips free, thumbs the eye and Bron falls into the exposed turnbuckle then turns into the super kick and Dolph pins to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dolph Ziggler retained the NXT Title

Rating: 3 stars

These two just don’t have good chemistry, there were multiple timing issues and Dolph’s control segments are just utterly boring. That said they did a good job of trying to establish Bron as a physical force, but this outcome only really makes sense if Bron is moving up to the main roster. While that wouldn’t shock me, it also might do the guy a serious career disservice.

Dolph and Roode celebrate as we end the show.