Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21  

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.

This content was taped last week, so we’re still at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

First up is a recap of last week when Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman, tried to take him out with a con-chair-to only to be left in a heap after Brock Lesnar attacked.

We get a video from earlier today when a disheveled Paul Heyman is interviewed by Kayla, who asks him about being publicly fired by Roman. Heyman says he told the truth to Roman Reigns, but it was a truth he didn’t want to hear and because of that he got fired and punched in the face, embarrassed and humiliated all of it publicly. He paid the price for telling the truth, asked if he regrets telling the truth he does not because his role as special counsel was to tell Roman uncomfortable truths. His job wasn’t just to protect Roman Reigns as an intellectual property but as a champion, and he tried to explain that after the show last week but Roman had dumped all of his possessions into the hallway. His role was to protect the championship, calls Roman the greatest Universal champion of all time, but he needs to be protected from Brock Lesnar. Asked what’s next he doesn’t know, he says he could go to NXT and cherry pick a top talent then start all over again, but not at this stage of his life. He put everything he had into serving Roman Reigns, and still believes in Roman, but without Roman it might be time for Heyman to acknowledge that his career is most likely over. Great stuff from Heyman there.

We head to the ring and Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show and run down the card.

Here comes Charlotte Flair, she must be pissed she’s curtain jerking the broadcast. We get intros for both wrestlers so the match will start after this break.

Match #1 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

They tie up after a brief stare down and Flair forces Storm into a corner. Another tie up, again Flair has the strength advantage and gets things to the corner. Storm avoids a cheap shot on the break and lays in strikes before taking a boot to the gut. A crossbody from Storm gets 1 then she hits a basement dropkick for not even a 1 count. Flair heads out of the ring to regroup and Toni waits for her. More stalling from Flair before she gets back into the ring, Storm avoids a big boot and hits another running crossbody for 2. Flair has had enough of this and slams Storm into the corners then lays in a chop. A headscissors from Flair then she drives Storm’s head into the mat with it before converting to a no arm triangle with the legs. They trade some pinning positions before Flair flips Storm over and kips up to stand tall. Storm with a small package for a 1 count then she hits a headbutt but Flair avoids a corner attack and boots Storm out of the ring to send us to break.

We come back to Storm trying to fire up with strikes but Flair cuts her off and slams her to the mat by the hair. Some shoves and trash talk from Flair while Storm does one of the worst fake crying faces ever. Cover from Flair gets 2 after a clothesline. More slaps from Flair, then she half sandbags a snap suplex from Storm. Storm tries to fire up and hits a hip attack in the corner, then some awkward movement before Flair lands a back elbow and takes over again. Flair misses a leg attack and Storm hits a bridging German for a 2 count. Modified Lethal Combination from Flair puts her back in control. Flair heads up top very slowly, her awful double moonsault follows for a near fall. That move has no impact to it, please stop doing it. Chops from Flair then Storm blocks a Natural Selection and hits a German suplex. Storm wants the Storm-1 but Flair avoids it and locks on the Figure 4. Flair demands she give up, Storm wont and is able to roll over then they wind up breaking. Storm moves to the apron and Flair lands a big boot as she returns to the ring, then drives her off the apron with another kick. Flair follows her out of the ring, but Storm shoves her into the ring post then lays in strikes before they head back into the ring. Storm still can’t find the Storm-1 and Flair with a roll up and grabs the ropes which the ref sees. They trade pinning positions but Flair reverses a small package into her own and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair retained the Women’s Title

Rating: 3 stars

Less sandbagging from Flair than usual, but still very clunky overall and frankly the facials and general story wasn’t great.

We get a recap of that God awful Happy Talk segment from last week to remind us of the Street Fight coming up later tonight. In the back Woods and Kofi talk, then Drew McIntyre walks up and they trade banter. They celebrate the joyous occasion of Drew Day reforming and Woods predicts he and Kofi will regain the tag team titles after they win the Street Fight tonight. Drew is a little sad, he might just beat Madcap Moss so badly he can’t make Day 1. One can certainly hope. Kofi with the predictably awful “season’s beatings” line and they share awful forced laughter to end the segment. I don’t know who told Kofi to laugh like a hyena, but they should be fired.

Back to the ring and here’s Rick Boogs to introduce Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura and Boogs are here to watch the Gauntlet match, which should start after this break.

We get a recap of Xia Li debuting a few weeks ago, and Natalya threatening her last week. Xia Li then talks via video, she’s known women like Natalya all her life, those who prey on the weak, crush their spirits, and are vultures. If that’s who you are Li wont fear you, she’ll fight you. Because she’s the protector.

Match #2: 12 Man Gauntlet Match

Angel and Mansoor start things off. Mansoor catches a kick and hits an inverted atomic drop then grabs a side headlock. Another inverted atomic drop from Mansoor then he drop kicks Angel. Angel yanks Mansoor off of the top rope then the pants come off so you know Angel is serious. Some stomps from Angel but Mansoor fires up with his own strikes then hits an enziguri. Mansoor up top, but flies into a super kick then the Wing Clipper from Angel and Mansoor is gone.

Erik is out next, but gets drop kicked as he heads into the ring. Some more kicks form Angel as they’re on the floor then he heads up top for a moonsault but he’s caught by Erik who hits a scoop slam on the floor to send us to break. Erik starts fighting back with strikes as we return to action. Angel runs into a flipping slam then a knee strike for a 2 count. German suplex from Erik but that only gets 2 on the cover. Angel avoids a corner attack and hits another Wing Clipper to take out Erik.

Shanky is out next, the size difference is comical once they get into physical proximity. Angel tries to jump Shanky getting into the ring but Shanky no sells him and lays him down with clotheslines. Overhand chop from Shanky, then some corner offense and a hip toss. Shanky hits the Wasteland (not sure what he calls it) and pins Angel to eliminate him.

Ivar heads to the ring and immediately goes for strikes to overwhelm Shanky. Big boot from Shanky drops Ivar but Ivar fights back then avoids a kick and lays in some corner avalanches. Shanky drops in the corner and Ivar hits him with a Bronco Buster, then climbs the ropes for a Viking Splash to pin Shanky.

Sheamus comes out next, and might be the overall favorite here. Some quick kicks and strikes from Sheamus, oh Ridge Holland is with him as well. Ivar lays in strikes of his own and sends Sheamus out of the ring to send us to another break. We come back as Sheamus is working a neck crank then transitions to a neck breaker for a 1 count. Chinlock from Sheamus to slow things down. Ivar fights back to his feet and lays in body blows. They hit the ropes but Ivar drops Sheamus with his bulk a few times before catching Sheamus in an awkward sidewalk slam before hitting the low angle crossbody. Ivar fires up but Sheamus slips off of his shoulders then Ivar catches him with a seated senton for a near fall. Sheamus is giving Ivar a lot here, good for him. Ivar heads up top for the Viking Splash but Sheamus cuts him off with strikes, puts Ivar on his shoulders but Ivar slips off as the camera cuts away from the action until Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick to pin and take out Ivar.

Here comes Drew Gulak. Gulak runs into a Brogue Kick and he’s gone.

Cesaro is up next and Sheamus is less than pleased. Sheamus heads out of the ring and he tries to jump Cesaro but Cesaro gets the better of that before they head into the ring. Cesaro’s ribs are still taped up from last week, he flies into the ring with a crossbody for a near fall. Sheamus avoids a Big Swing with kicks to the ribs then hits a Finlay Roll to stifle Cesaro’s offense. Back suplex from Sheamus and he’s targeting the ribs with blows now. Cesaro fights out of a headlock but Sheamus keeps attacking the ribs to retain control. Elbow from Cesaro and he fires up with a flurry of strikes then a drop kick off the second rope. Cesaro wants the Big Swing, he gets it for only a handful of rotations before his ribs give out. Discus lariat from Cesaro connects, he wants the Neutralizer but Ridge distracts things and that allows Sheamus to kick the ribs, hit the Brogue Kick and eliminate Cesaro. Cesaro deserves better.

Ricochet is our next participant, he sprints to the ring but is cut off by Sheamus with strikes. Ricochet crossbodies Sheamus out of the ring then hits a springboard top rope moonsault to send us to break. We come back as Ricochet lays in strikes to Sheamus before Sheamus catches him with an Irish Curse. Sheamus grabs a chinlock, and with how long he’s been in there I wont begrudge him a breather. Ricochet fires back up with body blows and punches to stunt Sheamus but he runs into a tilt a whirl powerslam for 2 count. Sheamus drapes Ricochet over the ropes and hits the clubbering blows then decides to climb to the top rope. That bites Sheamus in the butt as he misses the flying nothing then Ricochet hits a tilt a whirl DDT for a near fall. More strikes from Ricochet, he sends Sheamus into the corners and hits a few springboard moves but Sheamus blocks a Lionsault with the knees then grabs a small package for a near fall. Ricochet snaps Sheamus over the top rope, lands a kick to the head then a springboard clothesline and a standing moonsault for a near fall. Again Ricochet heads up top, Ridge then provides the distraction and Sheamus hits a knee strike to send Ricochet off of the apron. Sheamus collects Ricochet, sends him back into the ring, but here’s Cesaro to attack Ridge. Sheamus objects to this, Ricochet with a drop kick to the back and a school boy to pin and eliminate Sheamus.

Humberto heads to the ring but Sheamus lays out Ricochet with a Brogue Kick because he’s a bad sport. Humberto wants to get a quick pin but the ref checks on Ricochet first. Ricochet wants to continue, he does and Humberto hits a shotgun drop kick, heads up top and tries a moonsault but he hits the feet of Ricochet. Recoil Action from Ricochet and he pins Humberto.

Jinder Mahal is next, I’m guessing he loses so Sami can beat a face. Jinder catches Ricochet with a back suplex, then another one for a near fall. Ricochet counters the Khallas into a victory roll and pins Jinder.

Here comes Sami Zayn as the last man and we head to break. Sami is in control as we come back. Clothesline from Sami gets a near fall. Sami mocks Ricochet from the second rope, he kicks Ricochet but Ricochet with a jump into a hurricanrana that gets 2. They trade strikes, Ricochet gets the better of this but Sami avoids a kick, then Ricochet counters a Blue Thunder Bomb with a crossbody for a 2 count. Sami avoids a corner attack then hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami wants the exploder suplex into the corner, Ricochet tries to counter but eats a barrage of elbows from Sami. Again Ricochet fights out of the exploder suplex, but after getting separation he turns into the exploder suplex. Sami sets for the Helluva Kick, but he runs into a super kick from Ricochet. Ricochet with a fireman’s carry into a kick to the face but that only gets 2. Ricochet heads up top, but he’s fatigued and Sami cuts him off then follows him up. Sami wants a superplex but Ricochet fights him off with punches, Ricochet wants the Shooting Star Press but Sami gets the knees up. Exploder from Sami, the Helluva Kick and Sami pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 3 stars

Sheamus was the obvious MVP of that, the man had his working boots on. I for one do not look forward to Sami reclaiming the Intercontinental Title. Sami and Nakamura stare down to end that bit.

Another recap of Roman firing Heyman last week, we’ll pad out the episode with a look back at Heyman’s career after this break. They’re trying really hard to sell Heyman being gone with just another show to go until Day 1.

We come back and look at Heyman’s career, it’s fully narrated and actually covers his time with WCW and the Dangerous Alliance as his on screen start. That heads to his running ECW, highlights of ECW follow. They mention his part in the Invasion storyline, and his face when the WWE won at Survivor Series is still great. Next Heyman was the manager for the debuting Brock Lesnar and they highlight all the success Lesnar has had with Heyman at his side. That all came to an end in 2020 when Drew McIntyre ended Lesnar’s title reign, and that could have been the end of Heyman but Roman Reigns rescued him by bringing him along as Roman ascended to greatness. They ruled the WWE landscape until Lesnar returned at SummerSlam. A highlight of last week splices in Heyman’s dialogue from the start of the show.

Back to ringside, where cookies and milk, Christmas trees, and some oversized presents are set up for the street fight. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are out first. Oh God, Corbin is still in shorts and my retinas are burned. The Usos follow, we’ll get intros for New Day and Drew McIntyre after this break and presumably start the main event.

We come back as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston start heading to the ring. Woods is on a throne and Kofi has a Santa sack. Drew McIntyre with his sword comes out next. Since there are no rules in a street fight, I hope Drew gets to use the sword.

Match #3 – Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin

Wait, they’re doing this tag team style? It’s a street fight, that’s ridiculous. Woods and Jey start us off, Woods grabs a side headlock then avoids some Jey offense off of the ropes before dropping Jey with a roaring elbow. Kofi tags in and Jey takes some tandem offense. Jey has had enough and backs Kofi to the corner and tags in Jimmy. Jimmy lays in strikes, tags in Moss who gets a little lost before Kofi flips away and tags in Drew. Drew happily beats the crap out of Moss, Moss tries to fight back but is floored by a clothesline. More chops from Drew then a Future Shock DDT and the Usos break things up. New Day jump them and everything breaks down. Drew takes a few kendo stick shots from Corbin as New Day and Usos brawl on the entrance ramp, they take out some trees and presents on the stage and we head to break.

We come back to Moss and Drew still in the ring. Woods lays into Jey with a kendo stick, Jimmy tosses a present into his head a few times. Moss lays in strikes to Drew then hits a suplex. Jey takes a shot of egg nog. Moss stomps on Drew and Kofi is hit with a sandwich of Christmas trees. Woods then gets lanced by trees and Jey drops one onto both Kofi and Woods. Moss wants a suplex, Drew blocks it and hits one of his own. Woods unwraps one of the presents and finds a steel chair then hits a Van Daminator on Jimmy but Jey super kicks him then swigs egg nog again. Kofi starts laying in strikes to Jimmy in the ring. Kofi with a boom drop, then he sets for the Trouble in Paradise kick but Jimmy avoids it and hits a super kick. Springboard hurricanrana from Kofi then Woods takes out Jimmyas Jey heads into the ring. Woods then clotheslines Jey out as well, Kofi gets a few trays of cookies then he dunks them onto both Usos. Moss tosses Woods out of the ring then trash talks Drew but runs into a stiff clothesline. Drew is pissed and proceeds to beat the crap out of Moss then throws him around the ring and hits a neckbreaker. That allows Drew to set for the Claymore, but Corbin trips him up. Drew goes after Corbin, and Kofi cuts Corbin off before dumping egg nog over him. Moss comes out to commiserate so Drew gets two more egg nog pitchers and douses both Corbin and Moss again. Woods with a drop kick through the ropes, back in the ring Drew Claymore’s Moss and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Day and Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 2 stars

If you like this kind of stuff this probably rates higher, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.

New Day and Drew throw presents to the fans to end the WWE SmackDown episode.