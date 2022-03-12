Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.11.22  

The road towards WrestleMania continues winding on. Tonight we’ll get some tag team action as New Day take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland after Sheamus and Ridge destroyed Big E’s ATV last week and Sasha Banks will wrestle Queen Zelina after Naomi demolished Carmella last week. I’m sure something related to Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn will take place. Ricochet will probably be here after winning the Intercontinental title last week, though that’s hardly guaranteed. Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin will almost certainly have some form of interaction, there’s a decent chance we’ll get something related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and there should be time dedicated to Roman Reigns in the wake of his brutalizing Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden. Brock’s being advertised as at the show but isn’t listed officially so he might only do something off air. Anyway let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

We open with a recap of the MSG house show when Roman and the Bloodline massacred Brock Lesnar and left him a bloody mess. Or as close to a bloody mess as WWE lets you get these days. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then welcome us to the show. Brock Lesnar’s music hits and here comes Brock. Brock takes his time getting to the ring but he does get there then gets a mic. He then tells Roman that he changed the rules with what he did. For the last six days Brock has been looking in the mirror and looking at some stitches in his eyebrow. He tries to show them off but the shadow from his cowboy hat makes it unreadable on camera. Brock is here for blood now, he doesn’t care about WrestleMania contracts, or WWE titles, then he demands Roman get his ass out here. He hells about blood for a bit before Paul Heyman shows up with a mic on the entrance ramp. Heyman tells the fans to quiet down and tells the broadcast to cut to commercial before asking Brock to take the temperature down. If Brock never listens to him again for the rest of his life, at least listen to him now. Brock was bled by the Bloodline, smashed by the Tribal Chief, and while Brock might want the Tribal Chief, well Roman isn’t here tonight. Brock tells Heyman to shut up, and if Heyman is telling the truth then there’s no one to protect Heyman. Brock then heads out of the ring and Heyman scurries to the back with Brock in chase. Heyman runs through the back and Brock runs over a bunch of security goons but they slowed him down enough for Heyman to escape in a car. Brock is pissed but even Brock can’t run down a car. Not a bad opening segment, Brock sold the intensity and Heyman’s acting is always on point.

We recap Sheamus and Ridge Holland destroying the New Day ATV last week, then Megan gets to interview Sheamus and Ridge. They’re both still wielding sledgehammers. She asks about why they destroyed the ATV, Sheamus says they improved it by making it lighter. Ridge says they’re expecting a proper Fight Night. Sheamus says the hammers are nothing compared to the person they’ve brought with them tonight, the one and only Butch. Butch (Pete Dunne) comes into frame, punches Sheamus in the chest, then all three of them head out.

That tag team match will be up after the break.

I’m pretty sure they cut Butch’s hair, he’s wearing a cap but there’s no real sign of his luscious locks. OK, correction, there’s clearly a lot of hair stuffed under that cap so I’m waiting on it to be removed before updating things.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland w/ Butch

Big E and Kofi jump Sheamus and Ridge as the match is about to start. Kofi and Sheamus eventually start things off. Sheamus gets the better of things, then tags in Ridge. Kofi runs the ropes but Ridge cuts him off. Drop kick from Kofi connects for a 1 count. Big E tags in, Ridge backs away and tags Sheamus. Big E knocks Sheamus out of the ring then jumps him with punches when he gets back in the ring. Sheamus lands a clothesline then a kick to the body. They hit the ropes and Big E drops Sheamus with a back elbow. Sheamus rolls to the apron and lays in body blows then snaps Big E over the top rope and lays in the clubbing chest blows. Sheamus heads up top but jumps into a belly to belly suplex. Big E then drags Sheamus to the apron, Ridge heads over and Kofi hits a flipping senton onto Ridge, but when Big E goes for the apron splash Sheamus avoids him. A knee from Sheamus connects on the floor and sends us to break.

We come back as Ridge lands some knees but Big E hits him with a belly to belly suplex. Ridge tags out, as does Big E and Kofi comes in like a proverbial house on fire. Kofi lands a flying elbow then a punt kick, a Boom drop connects and Kofi wants the Trouble in Paradise but Ridge distracts him. SOS connects from Kofi but Ridge breaks up the pin. Big E slings Ridge to the apron and goes for the Spear but Ridge moves and Big E eats floor. Ridge then with a belly to belly that SPIKES Big E on his head. FFS, that was awful. Back in the ring Ridge distracts Kofi on the top rope, then Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick to Kofi and pins him.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Ridge Holland won

Rating: 2 stars

I can’t give this any more with that horrible botch on the floor, Ridge is clearly not a safe worker. Post match Butch jumps Kofi, he’s still got a lot of hair but it’s all tied up in a man bun. They pose and we are told that after this break we’ll get Stone Cold Steve Austin responding to Kevin Owens.

Well there’s no Austin appearance, just a bunch of headlines about Austin accepting the challenge from Owens. After that we get a recap of Kevin Owens and his promo calling Austin to be on the KO Show at Mania, followed by a quick video from Austin accepting the invitation.

After that we get a video recap of last week when Johnny Knoxville cost Sami Zayn the IC title against Ricochet. It really feels like they’re just killing time, I hope it’s not anything related to Big E.

Kayla welcomes in former IC champion Sami Zayn. Sami objects to his intro, then she throws to some TMZ footage of Johnny Knoxville broadcasting Sami Zayn’s personal cell phone number for the world to see. Sami doesn’t like the footage being shown, feels his privacy is being violated. She asks about how he’s going to be prepared for his rematch with Ricochet tonight. Sami hasn’t prepared, and he’s been harassed via text from everyone. But he’s not worried, he knows he can overcome anything that’s thrown at him. He says Ricochet isn’t that good, he just got lucky last week and since Johnny Knoxville isn’t here tonight he’s going to steamroll Ricochet tonight and when he gets his title back he’ll bring it to Mania against Knoxville.

Drew McIntyre shows up for a match, he’ll be part of a six man tag team after the break.

Post break we see Corbin, Moss, Jinder, and Shanky jumping the Viking Raiders in the back. Drew moves to help his teammates but after running over them early he gets caught up by the numbers. Drew is sent into the ring where he’s beaten down by all four men. Corbin promises to take off Drew’s head at Mania then tries a Claymore but Drew fights everyone off, headbutts Moss then Corbin bails. Drew then tosses Moss, throws Jinder with a belly to belly suplex, hits a Michinoku Driver to Shanky then gets his sword and uses it to point at the WrestleMania sign.

We get another recap, this time looking at Ronda Rousey taking out Sonya Deville last week then her getting the ankle lock on Charlotte Flair. After that here comes Ronda Rousey to the ring. After this break she’ll have a message for Charlotte.

Ronda has a mic as we come back. She reminds us how close we are to WrestleMania, and then brings up how stupid Charlotte is for calling her a one trick pony. Charlotte only sees one armbar, but Ronda sees thousands of set ups for it. And the last few years she’s been refining the Ankle Lock, which she learned from her first pro wrestling mentor Kurt Angle. That brings out Charlotte and her totally natural crowd reaction. Charlotte, for whom selling is not a thing, struts to the ring then gets a mic. Charlotte says their match at Mania will be the biggest fight of her life, then makes excuses about tapping out last week. She tries to mock Ronda’s lack of wins at Mania, but Ronda no sells it and says she’ll tap her out again. Charlotte desperately tries to get a reaction from the crowd, which makes Ronda laugh. Charlotte doesn’t like Ronda’s laughter, and says there’s nothing funny about wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Well that’s only a matter of opinion. Charlotte promises to humiliate Ronda and make her tap out. Ronda finds that hard to believe and offers her a shot right now and doing so. Charlotte tries to bring back that stupid “Uh oh” line as she walks away still talking. Ronda tells her to walk away, but she wont be able to walk away at Mania and at Mania Ronda will either make her tap out or take her arm home with her. That. . . that was not good.

We get a recap of Brock chasing Paul Heyman earlier. Apparently Brock has left the arena since Roman is not here.

Sasha Banks now heads to the ring, there will be a tag team match after this break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

We come back to Naomi playing face in peril while Carmella and Queen Zelina have started sitting ringside. Natalya hits a Michinoku Driver for a 2 count. Baszler tags in and goes for the leg of Naomi, she stats working a straight ankle lock but Naomi kicks free. Naomi kicks Baszler in the head and tags out after the ref tells both of them to pick things up. Banks runs wild on Natalya, then sends both her and Baszler out of the ring. Banks then head scissors Natalya into Carmella and Zelina before Naomi hits a cross body onto Baszler. Zelina distracts Banks back in the ring and Natalya hits a discus clothesline. Carmella distracts the ref, but Banks sends Natalya into Zelina then hits a kneeling Codebreaker and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks and Naomi won

Rating: DUD

I don’t know what that was, but it was barely a match. Everything was rushed and I’m not sure why.

We get a recap of the Usos jumping Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura last week, then the Usos defending the tag team titles against the Raiders. That tees up the Usos to come out to the ring. After this break they will tell everyone their WrestleMania plans.

Post match the Usos have mics. They play with the crowd and then remind us of how long they’ve held the tag team titles, as well as how long Roman Reigns has been Universal champion. But there’s no worthy opponent for the Usos at Mania, they catchphrase, then here come Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogs says he and Nakamura are the next Smackdown tag team champions. Boogs is limping visibly. Jimmy has some comprehension issues as he wants them to repeat what they just said as Boogs and Nakamura get into the ring. Jimmy says if Boogs can beat Jey right now they’ll get a title match at WrestleMania.

Match #3: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy vs. Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura

Jey tries to go after the knee, but Boogs shoves him off and removes the bandage around his knee, it was all a ruse. Boogs with a delayed vertical suplex, including him doing a couple of lunges while holding Jey up. Military press from Boogs, he gets a few reps out before Nakamur and Jimmy get into it on the outside. Boogs lays out Jimmy but Jey rolls him up for 2 with a school boy. Boogs blocks a super kick, hits the Boogs Cruise and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rick Boogs won

Rating: 2 stars

I can’t in good conscience go any higher, it was too short and everything about it was way too telegraphed, but it was competently wrestled. Jimmy immediately jumps Boogs with a guitar shot after the win.

In our umpteenth recap of the evening, we’re reminded again of Ricochet taking the IC title from Sami Zayn last week. After that Sami Zayn heads to the ring. After this break Sami will get his rematch for the IC title.

Post break here comes Ricochet for his first title defense. Oh, and for some reason here comes Austin Theory. He marches over to Pat McAfee and starts jaw jacking, then sits beside McAfee but has no headset.

Match #4 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

Theory gets up as the match starts, he slaps McAfee again. This time McAfee jumps on him and starts beating the hell out of Theory. Theory then powders and officials come out to separate the two of them. Security escorts McAfee up towards the ramp, Theory tries to reengage but he’s dragged away as well. The match will actually start after this commercial break.

Ricochet lays in kicks to start but Sami grabs a side headlock and grounds him. They run the ropes with Ricochet out moving Sami then flooring him with a drop kick. Chop from Ricochet and he starts laying in strikes. Sami rolls out of the ring then snaps Ricochet’s neck over the top rope. Sami counters a hurricanrana with a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Now Sami starts working a chin lock. Ricochet fights out with strikes then hits a hurricanrana and a right hand before a springboard elbow connects. Sami blocks the Recoil and hits a back elbow but gets caught in a modified Go To Sleep. Ricochet up top, but Sami is up and shoves him from the top rope all the way to the barricade and we get another commercial break.

When we come back we get a recap of McAfee and Theory, not like there’s a title match going on or anything. Ricochet lays in elbows to avoid a Blue Thunder Bomb then sweeps down Sami but Sami blocks a standing moonsault with knees then grabs a Small Package for 2. They trade go behinds before Sami hits some elbows then tries a brainbuster but Ricochet counters with a Frankensteiner for a near fall. They star trading punches then Ricochet lands a super kick. Sami fights off a Fireman’s carry then counters a backflip with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Sami puts Ricochet on the top rope and looks for an exploder suplex but Ricochet fights him off and chops him to the mat then tries a top rope move but Sami crotches him then heads up top and hits the exploder from the top. Now Sami climbs to his feet, he lines up the Helluva Kick but runs into the Recoil. Ricochet heads up top and hits the 630 to pin and retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet retained the title

Rating: 3 stars

Good enough match, held back by being very heatless and being overshadowed by the Theory and McAfee stuff.

Ricochet celebrates post match.

In the back Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair brawl around a car then Charlotte suplexes Ronda onto the hood of the car. Charlotte then “hits” a headbutt to stand tall as the show ends.

