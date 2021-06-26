Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.25.21  

Another Friday night, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re on the heels of the Hell in a Cell PPV, where Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Smackdown women’s title and Seth Rollins pinned Cesaro. One of our matches tonight is a mixed tag team match between those four, Rollins and Bayley teaming up against Belair and Cesaro. We’re also still in pretty dire need of a main event program, because Roman Reigns is still your champion but doesn’t have a program as we head towards Money in the Bank. There’s only 3 more Smackdown’s after this one to get to that PPV so they better jump on this quickly. Odds are Jey Uso coming around to the light as Jimmy has now more or less aligned himself with Roman, unless Jimmy’s playing a longer con game, but either way this story needs to get in gear. The IC title picture is rather empty, and a serious afterthought given that Commander Azeez gets more time devoted to him than the champion does. Two players looking for a place to land right now are Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin, they concluded their little feud last week and will both be looking to move on. Well, let’s get to the action.

We open with a recap of Roman Reigns title defense against Rey Mysterio last week and eventual title retention. Roman is in his locker room with Paul Heyman. Heyman says that from their hospital beds Rey and Dominik are acknowledging their Tribal Chief. Here’s Jimmy as well, Roman asks about Jey and he’s not here but Jimmy finally got ahold of him. Jey said he’s not coming back, Roman is distraught over this as he took Jey from being one of the Usos to being main event Jey and now he’s not showing up for work. Jimmy says he gets it, but he’s here tonight and he’s got Roman’s back. Roman asks if Jimmy thinks he can do what Jey does and get the right hand man. Jimmy knows he isn’t Jey, Roman says that means he can’t do it. Jimmy objects, and says he can do what his brother does, Roman tells him to prove it. I prefer the chemistry Roman and Jey had, but this isn’t a bad pairing.

Bianca Belair is here for our first match. Belair talks in the ring, reminding us that it’s Friday and there’s a PPV coming up as well as the WWE going back on the road. With the Profits out of action I guess someone had to take over the Greek Chorus role. She’s been celebrating ever since winning on Sunday, and shining her belt until she could see her face in it. Not to be vain, but to remember that she persevered. She overcame everything that Bayley could throw at her, and despite the physical pain she can’t stop smiling because she won. She’s proud of the girl she sees in that reflection, and she wouldn’t allow a Bayley, I mean bully, to get to her. To anyone struggling with their Bayley, let her success inspire you. All the scheming and laughing doesn’t amount to anything, because Ding Dong, the Witch is dead. Seth Rollins music hits, and here he comes. Rollins gets a mic, and says tonight is indeed a night to celebrate and he’s celebrating because these two are the winners from Hell in a Cell, Belair a little but him even more so. Rollins over came the haters and trolls when he pinned Cesaro in the middle of the ring after dominating the match and now he’s moving on up. But before that he needs to celebrate, and while Belair didn’t quite dominate the way he did, she got by with a bit of a fluke but that’s no reason not to celebrate and wants a high five from Belair. Belair asks him who he thinks he’s talking to, because he’s teaming with Bayley and he knows but wants her high five now because after Bayley beats her tonight they wont be able to. Bayley is here with a mic, she was about to congratulate Belair on her win but Belair isn’t doing anything but bragging and that isn’t the kind of champion the people deserve. Belair invites her into the ring for violence, Bayley obliges. Bayley says after Belair’s fluke win she doesn’t see her any differently, Bayley just sees the same old pathetic Be-loser that she always was. That leads to a Belair right and the women brawl, here’s Cesaro’s music and thankfully he doesn’t have a mic he just gets right to business. Cesaro tosses Rollins, Bayley tosses Belair and Bayley yells that this is Cesaro’s fault after he ruined her talk show. Belair back in and kicks Bayley out of the ring, our first match will start after this break. I seriously question the value of that revolving door promo segment, it was just a big flashing neon sign that “These Feuds Must Continue”.

Match #1 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley

We come back to Rollins and Cesaro wrestling. Cesaro gets the better of some mat wrestling, hits mat returns before Rollins lands an elbow then Cesaro lays in uppercuts. Kick from Rollins but he flies off the second rope into a tilt a whirl backbreaker and tags out, making Belair legal because no intergender stuff. Bayley eats a shoulder block and tags out. Cesaro chases Rollins around, hits a knee lift through the ropes then a jumping European uppercut through the ropes. Rollins catches a charging Cesaro with a flatliner into the second rope then hits a sling blade. A chin lock for Rollins, Cesaro back up and eating strikes but fights back with uppercuts. Rollins lands a kick, then a kick to the back off the ropes. Some knees to the body from Rollins then he tries a suplex but Cesaro counters with his slow motion lift, Rollins slips free, they trade back flips out of back suplexes then Cesaro tags out. Belair goes in with kicks to Bayley as Cesaro sends Rollins out of the ring. Belair hits a backbreaker then a standing moonsault. Bayley out of the ring, Belair follows her but gets flap jacked into the barricade then shoves Bayley shoulder first into the ring post as we head to break.

We come back to Bayley working over the arm of Belair with a top wrist lock. Belair works to tag out but falls short and Bayley slams her down and is working a double wrist lock. Belair hits a back drop and tags out. Cesaro kicks Rollins off the apron then hits a running European uppercut then bounces Rollins off the apron multiple times before they head back into the ring. Flying cross body from Cesaro gets a 2 count then he wants the Big Swing. Cesaro gets the Big Swing, thinks about the Sharpshooter but Bayley distracts Cesaro and Rollins gets a small package for 2. A springboard uppercut from Cesaro, then he wants the Neutralizer, but Bayley distracts and Rollins hits an elbow then a discus elbow to the back of the head and Belair has to break up the pin attempt. Rollins calls Belair and Cesaro everything wrong with this place, Cesaro fights back and Rollins tags out. Belair gets rolled up for 2, but Bayley runs into a spinebuster while Rollins and Cesaro brawl around the ringside area. Belair wants the Kiss of Death, Rollins intercepts to distract, that allows Bayley to hit a knee strike and Rose Plant to win while Cesaro and Rollins keep fighting on the floor.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins and Bayley won

Average match, hampered a bit by Belair's somewhat spotty selling of her arm and the usual WWE problem of nothing before the commercial break mattering.

The ring is being set up for the official coronation of “Kingsuke” Nakamura. God, really? Couldn’t this have just ended last week? Anyway that will be up after this break.

Jimmy still paces outside of Roman’s locker room. Here’s Heyman, and Jimmy wants advice on how to “prove it”. Heyman says Jimmy’s family means the Head of the Table, and the Chief needs a right hand man, and if Jey isn’t going to do it then main event Jimmy could be the man. Jimmy is still confused, we’re 35 minutes into the show and what’s he supposed to do? Heyman says he should win a match, and Heyman will make it happen but if Jimmy gets his shot and doesn’t win. . . well he doesn’t complete the thought just pats Jimmy on the shoulder and walks off.

To the ring where Shinsuke Nakamura is about to be crowned king. Of course we’ll need a video package first, looking at the match last week between Corbin and Nakamura. This video package is longer than most of the 5 match series those two had. Back to the ring where Rick Boogs introduces himself and Nakamura then plays the King of Strong Style and the one true King of all WWE to the ring. Nakamura is rocking a sweet white get up. Boogs takes the crown and places it on Nakamura’s head. They’re actually trying to call him Kingsuke. Nakamura and Boogs celebrate as sad Corbin watches in the back. Kayla interviews him, calling him Baron Corbin. Corbin says she doesn’t know the half of what he lost, he lost his crown, his investments, most of his life savings, and asks what the point is. How did losing a match over a prop cause his savings to be lost? Losing sponsors would make sense, but a savings account? That doesn’t make sense.

In the back Rollins walks up to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, he’s here to do something for them and the entire Universe. Tonight Roman Reigns will address the Universal title picture, and he wants to be the next challenger for that belt. He’s not going to run down his accolades, but he’s never been more prepared for a challenge like Roman than he is right now, and no one on this roster deserves that shot more than him. Pearce is inclined to agree with him but they’re not prepared to make a final decision on that regard, but will definitely keep his position in mind.

Back to the ring, we’ve got a Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier up next. Big E heads to the ring, his match will start after the break.

We come back to a video package for clean shaven and brutal Otis. Back to the ring where Big E awaits his opponent.

Match #2 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez

They tie up, hit the corner then break. Another tie up into the ropes, and Crews slips between the ropes and heads to the floor. Crews takes his sweet time getting to the ring, then starts laying in strikes to Big E. Big E lands a back elbow. Crews lands a kick, but runs into a clothesline. They head to the apron, Crews lands a kick to the body then hits the Death Valley Driver on the apron to send us to a commercial break.

We come back to Crews working a headlock. Crews lands a drop kick for a loose 2 count. More headlock work from Crews, eventually Big E fights back up but eats a suplex after Crews blocked a belly to belly suplex. Crews bocks Big E, but Big E fires up with belly to belly throws then the big splash. Big E wants the Big Ending, but Crews avoids it and lands a right. Crews counters an ST-Joe with a wonderful counter, then hits the triple German suplex spot but only gets 2 on the cover. Crews wants the Angle Slam, Big E counters with a stretch muffler submission but Azeez pushes the ropes close enough for Crews to get the break. Enziguri from Crews, then he climbs the ropes. Big E intercepts Crews on the ropes and climbs up with him. Big E can’t secure a superplex, Crews drops to the apron and drops Big E with another enziguri. Crews up top, hits the frog splash for another near fall. Straight jacket suplex from Crews to follow up but he still can’t get Big E to stay down. Big E out of the ring, Azeez is over there but doesn’t get involved. Crews charges on the floor, but runs into an ST-Joe. Big E tosses Crews back in the ring, but Azeez stops Big E getting back in the ring, though the ref sees that and ejects Azeez from ringside. Back in the ring Crews with a school boy for 2, Big E hits the Big Ending to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E won

Slightly generous rating, but Crews and Big E have always had good chemistry and showed that off again.

Kayla is going to interview Sami Zayn, Zayn feels that his entire world view is vindicated by winning a single wrestling match on Sunday. He is the messenger of the cosmic machine designed to deliver justice. Kayla asks him about facing Owens next week in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. Zayn says he beat Kevin Owens and ended all of that, he got his justice and now Kayla is trying to stick it to him yet again. Now they’re not messing with just Sami Zayn, they’re messing with karma and the cosmos.

Back to the ring, and here comes Sonya Deville she’ll announce 1st Smackdown competitor for the Money in the Bank match. Given that there’s a whopping 4 women on the Smackdown roster there will not be a pool on this choice. That announcement will come after the break.

Back from break, Jimmy Uso will wrestle Dolph Ziggler in the main event. Sami Zayn walks to Adam Pearce and demands his match with Owens not take place and he just be given the briefcase, it would be good for everyone. Pearce isn’t buying that. Zayn wants to know why this is happening, and Pearce tells him that him and Owens next week will be a Last Man Standing match. Zayn says Pearce is playing a dangerous game with karma.

Back to the ring, Deville has a mic. The first woman from Smackdown going into the match will be Carmella, which was the painfully obvious choice. Carmella is here and gets a mic once she makes it to the ring. She thanks Deville for making the obvious choice, but wants Deville to call her the most woman in all of WWE. Liv Morgan is here to interrupt, she mocks Carmella’s new moniker and questions how that automatically gets her into the ladder match. Morgan beat Carmella last week, and should be in that match instead of Carmella. Carmella laughs and says the ladder match is for the real stars, you can just look at the two of them to see the difference. Morgan slaps Carmella and Deville has to separate them. Deville says if Morgan wants a shot in the match she can have a match with Carmella right now to get into it, Carmella’s shot is not on the line though. That match will be after this break.

Match #3: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We come back to Carmella abusing Morgan around the commentary area. They head back into the ring, Morgan launches Carmella into the corner but runs into a couple of super kicks after missing a double stomp. Back elbows from Carmella while Natalya and Tamina watch TV at an awkward angle to remind us that they exist. Carmella slaps Morgan and verbally berates her, but Morgan hits the Oblivion but Carmella gets her foot on the ropes to avoid the pin. Carmella catches Morgan with a victory roll for 2. Morgan lands a right, climbs the ropes and Carmella super kicks her up there then tries a hurricanrana but Morgan rolls through with a sunset flip and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Live Morgan won

These two are working together by default, they don't have tremendous chemistry but it could be worse. Morgan will get into the ladder match because she's kind of the only other option with Bayley still working the champ and Sasha Banks MIA.

Jimmy Uso is at gorilla, Kayla tells him the pressure is on and he agrees but he’s not looking to avoid it. He dedicates tonight’s win to the family and his brother Jey, he hopes Roman is watching. Jimmy heads to the ring, the main event will be up after this break.

We come back to Jimmy waiting on Ziggler in the ring. And here’s Ziggler.

Match #4: Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

They tie up, run the ropes and Jimmy drops Ziggler with a shoulder block. Some rights from Jimmy and Ziggler uses the ropes to force him back. Ziggler gets a go behind, they run the ropes again and again Jimmy floors him with a shoulder block then hits a spinning enziguri for a near fall. Ziggler lands an elbow and starts laying in punches. Drop kick from Ziggler for a near fall then he grabs a chin lock. Ziggler moves to a side headlock, Jimmy gets slammed down and eats an elbow drop. Bit of a crossface chickenwing for Ziggler but Jimmy fights up and is tossed into the corner. Jimmy lands a back elbow then a kick to the face ad back drops Ziggler over the ropes to the floor. Roode checks on Ziggler, and Jimmy with a suicide dive onto Roode who sells gloriously flying over the announce table. Ziggler wasn’t hit though, and hits the ugliest looking Zig Zag over the steel steps to send us to break.

We come back to Jimmy trying to fight back but his back giving out on him after the spot on the ring steps. Jimmy lands a clothesline then a Samoan drop for a near fall. Ziggler avoids a super kick and hits a Zig Zag for a near fall. They start trading blows on their knees, Jimmy using headbutts while Ziggler uses rights. Back on their feet Ziggler with strikes, Jimmy fights back with chops then he counters a Fame-Asser but Ziggler gets a roll up for a 2 count then Jimmy super kicks Ziggler for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won

A single spot on the steps aside, this was just there. It was competent but bland. There wasn't really a spark between these two, or much of a story. If they were trying to get across that Jimmy isn't Jey in terms of singles matches they accomplished it.

In the back Roman watches the finish at gorilla. Jimmy asks Roman what he thinks, Roman with a fake smile and nod then heads out while Heyman stops Jimmy from accompanying them out to the ring for Roman’s address to the Universe. Roman and Heyman head to the ring, by the time they get there we’re due a commercial break and the actual address will take place after it concludes.

We come back to Roman and Heyman standing in the ring. Heyman introduces Roman as only he can, as we are here to acknowledge the Tribal Chief the following footage is almost as eloquent as Heyman is. What follows is a nice little highlight of Roman brutalizing Rey and Dominik over the past couple of weeks. Roman watches that with a little smirk before Heyman addresses the piped in “Roman sucks” chants. Heyman says the Fiend was frightened, Strowman slaughtered, Kevin was KO’d, Bryan and Edge were pinned, stacked, emasculated, and Bryan was shipped right the hell out of Smackdown, Cesaro got clobbered, then the Mysterio’s got launched straight to Hell and their current cell is watching Roman from the hospital. In less than a year Roman has wiped out the entire division to oppose him, so tonight the Tribal Chief will have to change course and in a network television first he’ll enlighten us about what’s next because there’s no one left. Roman takes the mic from Heyman, but before he can speak here’s the music for Edge. Edge is here and both men remove jackets to stare down as Edge heads to the ring. Edge attacks Roman and they brawl around the ringside area. Some ringside brawling from Edge as he abuses Roman with the announce table. Back into the ring Edge runs into a Superman punch and both men are down. Roman heads out of the ring, gets a chair and heads back into the ring with it but runs into a Spear from Edge. Edge gets the chair, sets for a con-chair-to but here’s Jimmy to save Roman. Jimmy lays into Edge on the outside but gets tossed into the ring steps then Edge spears him through the barricade. Roman has moved to the entrance ramp with Heyman, Edge asks where Roman is while looking into the hard cam when Roman is literally 30 feet or so to his right. Edge poses to end the episode.