Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.12.22  

Hey there people, it’s Friday and time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got an Intercontinental title match when champion Gunther tries to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura. Given enough time and creative freedom those two could put on a banger of a match. We’re also getting the continuation of the women’s tag team title tournament as Raquel Rodriguez will team with Aliyah to battle Xia Li and Shotzi. There will be a contract signing for the bout between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan, so let’s all look forward to that. The big unknowns are around the recently returned Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Kross returned last week and laid out Drew McIntyre before threatening Roman Reigns so we’ll be looking for some kind of direction for that trio of talent. We need a direction for Sheamus and his cronies, so that might be up for tonight, and there’s now a pretty serious question around the future of glorified gopher Sami Zayn’s relationship with The Bloodline. Well that’s the preview as far as I see it, let’s get to the action.

We’re opening with the women’s tag team match.

Match #1 – Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Shotzi and Xia Li

Shotzi and Raquel get us going, Raquel overpowers Shotzi then Shotzi misses an enziguri that Raquel sells anyway. A bit of a flurry from Shotzi then she grabs a Victory Roll for 2. Raquel stalls out an around the world DDT then tosses Shotzi onto her face. Li tags in and runs into a back elbow then Aliyah tags in. Raquel tosses Aliyah onto Li for a 2 count, as Shotzi hits a senton to break up the pin, pretty sure she only hit Li with that one. Aliyah hits a cross body from the apron to Li, Sonya Deville and Natalya are ringside, Shotzi and Raquel team up briefly to abuse Sonya and Natalya before attacking each other. We get brawling on the floor as we head to break.

We come back to Li slamming Aliyah down in the ring. Shotzi tags in and they hit a double team Dominator and Raquel is a little late breaking up the pin but Aliyah kicks out anyway. Li tags back in, awkward spinning bulldog from Shotzi to Aliyah then Li lays in some kicks. Shotzi tags back in but Aliyah fights back with a jawbreaker then kicks Shotzi away. Li tags in and runs into a boot, another kick from Aliyah then they awkwardly tie up and Li tries a suplex but Aliyah counters into a neckbreaker. Raquel takes the hot tag and runs wild on Shotzi with a series of fall away slams then a twisting Vader bomb. Li distracts Raquel and Shotzi hits a hurricanrana then has to be guided through a Shiranui which gets a 2 count. Now Li tags back in and they set for a double team but Aliyah comes in and Spears Shotzi which sets up Raquel for a Tejana Bomb and she pins Li to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won

Rating: 2 stars

Some serious timing issues here, both Aliyah and Shotzi had obvious moments of forgetting where they were in the match. The right team won here but that was a bit of a rough match at times.

Next is a video hype package for Roman Reigns that also sets up Roman vs. Drew McIntyre for Clash at the Castle, and recaps the return of Karrion Kross from last week.

Kross promo, he says chaos presents opportunity, which is what happened last week. The rebirth of a darkened soul. Roman and Drew are the chosen one’s, must be nice. But they prepared, they waited for the perfect time to strike with vengeance. Everyone knows about the Bloodline, but now we get to learn about the new timeline. In the end everyone pays the toll. Tick tock. Scarlett and Kross are stalking Drew McIntyre as Drew starts heading to the ring. Decent promo from Kross.

Drew heads to the ring and will have something to say after this break.

Post break Drew is in the ring with a mic. Oh, I forgot to mention it but no sword for Drew at the moment. Drew plays with the crowd before bringing up how exciting it is in WWE right now. New faces are showing up, like Karrion Kross jumping him from behind last week. He’s not going to rant and rave, and while he’s got plenty of ideas about what to do to Kross he does understand. Kross has been out of action for a year and found his chance to lay out the number one contender and stare down the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. The problem is he laid out Drew. Now Drew has a few options for what’s going to happen to Kross, left hand KO, right hand hospital, or Claymore for the morgue. Drew says Roman isn’t here tonight, and knows that Roman has begun to believe his own hype. The last two matches with Brock it took Roman everything and the kitchen sink to beat Brock Lesnar, while Drew beat Brock in the main event of WrestleMania with his bare hands. The music of Karrion Kross interrupts Drew, no sign of Kross but here’s Scarlett. Scarlett heads to the ring and keeps Drew’s attention which leads to the Usos jumping Drew from behind. Jimmy and Jey stomp on Drew as Scarlett looks on from the apron. Drew starts fighting back but eats a super kick then a 1D. Jey and Jimmy tell Scarlett to tell Kross that if he steps to Roman they’ll put him down. Scarlett says Kross has the same message for them, then she heads out as we head to break. Decent segment, setting up the dynamics of three forces like this is kind of important and this did a decent job along that path.

We come back and get a hype video for the Intercontinental title, similar to the one they did for the US title on RAW. They’re definitely trying to rebuild a bit of prestige and value around the midcard titles, and this kind of video combined with a banger match is what’s necessary to do that.

Shinsuke Nakamura is warming up in the back when Megan walks up to interview him. Nakamura just wants to tell Gunther “come on”.

Back to the ring and here come the Viking Raiders. Kofi Kingston jumps both Erik and Ivar with a kendo stick during their entrance, Erik starts blocking strikes with a shield, then Ivar chucks his shield into Kofi’s face. Erik and Ivar beat down Kofi on the entrance stage, Erik tosses Kofi into a shield shot from Ivar then Erik drags Kofi’s body into position as Ivar comes off the barricade with a splash to Kofi. That looked rough in a good way. A ref is out now calling for help as the Raiders stalk away and we head to break.

In the back Sami Zayn knocks on the door for Roman Reigns. Jimmy and Jey come out, because Roman isn’t here. Sami starts to say he heard them last week, but here’s Drew from the blindside to wipe out the Usos. He tells them to stay out of his business, or he’s going to beat their asses again. Then Drew walks off looking for Sami Zayn.

To the ring were a couple of jobbers wait for Hit Row. Well minus Swerve Strickland of course.

Match #2: Hit Row (Ashante the Adonis and Top Dollah) w/ B-Fab Brandon Scott and Trevor Irvin

Dollah runs over Scott then cheap shots Irvin. Corner knee strike from Dollah then Adonis tags in and hits a flapjack. Dollah tags back in, gets Irvin for a Samoan Drop then catches Scott and hits a World’s Strongest Slam to drop both men. Adonis tags back in and they the Heavy Hitter to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hit Row won

Rating: Golias. . . SQUASH

Well, I didn’t enjoy Hit Row’s first run and now they’ve lost the most talented part of their act, but we’ll see what comes of this.

Post match they’ve got mics, B-Fab reintroduces the group to the fans with their usual intro.

We get a brief bit from the commentary duo about the loss of “Judo” Gene LeBell who passed away earlier this week. They talk briefly about LaBell’s history in wrestling, martial arts, and movies.

Next is a video recap of the women’s gauntlet match from last week that saw Shayna Baszler emerge as the victory and now challenger to Liv Morgan’s Smackdown women’s title. We’ll get the contract signing between Baszler and Morgan after this break.

We come back to see Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser strategizing in the back when Kayla walks up. Gunther heard what Nakamura said earlier, his message is that tonight Nakamura will suffer at the hands the of Ring General. They’ve done a good job of hyping up the IC title match through the show.

Back to the ring, and through the crowd comes Ronda Rousey. Ronda drops a bag on the table and takes a mic. She knows she’s not supposed to be here because she was suspended. The crowd give her a pretty serious “Ronda” chant. She brings up being find, and upends her bag dumping cash on the table and says she doubled her fine because she knew it wouldn’t be the last time. Being the baddest gets expensive but she can afford it. Here come security to deal with her, she finds this amusing and judo tosses a female security guard then teases the armbar but declines to put it on. Security and referees show up to help her back, but here comes Shayna Baszler. Baszler and Ronda talk on the stage, Baszler telling Ronda that this isn’t how this works here. Ronda just looks her up and down and says “you used to be a killer” then walks to the back. Baszler makes her way to the ring and grabs a mic before moving the cash around and looking at the contract. She says we all saw her win a gauntlet match against the entire women’s locker room last week, and now Morgan is next on her list and Morgan will be the next one to fall. Baszler signs the contract, then says Morgan has a good looking target on her with that messed up arm, she calls Morgan down to sign and promises to tear her apart at Clash at the Castle. This does bring out Morgan, her left arm still in a brace. Morgan gets a mic, she says Baszler wont beat her then calls Baszler a bootleg Ronda Rousey, and since Morgan has beaten the real deal twice she’s also going to beat Baszler. Now Morgan signs the contract and poses, pretty decent “You tapped out” chant directed at Morgan. Baszler slams Morgan’s bad arm onto the table then takes her down with a top wrist lock and stomps on the elbow. Arm breaker from Baszler, she goes to follow up but Morgan counters with a bulldog through the table to stand tall though still selling the arm. Solid segment, Ronda coming through the crowd was a nice little surprise and Baszler’s rehab looks to be underway.

Sami Zayn paces in the back and the Usos find him and mock his running speed. Jey says he told Sami last week to step up or get left behind, then he and Jimmy head to the ring to call out Drew McIntyre. Sami stands around as we head to break.

Post break we get a video package hyping up WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Back to the ring and here come the Usos. So they’re giving Gunther and Nakamura the main event, good call. Jimmy and Jey get to the ring and get mics. Jey gets right to the point and tells Drew McIntyre to pick any partner he wants and get out here. Drew obliges and comes down but doesn’t have a partner.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss

Drew runs over Jey to start then cheap shots Jimmy and tosses Jey out of the ring. They head to the floor and Drew slams Jey into the barricade the clotheslines Jimmy down. Chop from Drew and he and Jey head back into the ring. Jimmy with a kick to Drew to lay him out and Jey takes over with stomps. Jey tags in Jimmy and then hit a wishbone splitter on Drew. Jimmy tags out and stomps on Drew before Jey gets in. The music of Madcap Moss hits and Moss runs down to even the odds, he lays out Jimmy and Jey with strikes then runs over Jey and hits a fall away slam to Jimmy. Drew and Moss get on the same page and send the Usos out of the ring as we head to break.

We come back to Jey stomping on Moss in the corner then hitting a hip attack. Moss blocks a superkick and hits an Ore Ga Taue and both men are down. Drew takes the hot tag and runs wild on the freshly tagged Jimmy. Neckbreaker to Jey then another one for Jimmy. Drew sets for the Claymore but Sami gets in the way then runs away which allows Jimmy to hit a superkick and tag out. Jey with the Splash but only a 2 count. Sami loses his mind briefly and the ref calms him down. Jimmy tags in and they set for the 1D, but Moss pulls Jey out of the ring and slams him into the barricade, then he and Jey both wind up in the time keepers area. Drew avoids a Samoan drop, lands a headbutt, takes a super kick, then kills Jimmy with a Claymore and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss won

Rating: 3 stars

Better than average, builds Drew’s momentum, and I wouldn’t hate a return bout in some capacity here because Drew and the Usos have good chemistry.

Post match Jey tries to attack Drew, but Drew blocks him and hits a Future Shock DDT. Drew sets for the Claymore to Jey, but Sami shoves Jey away and eats the Claymore instead. The Usos head to the back as Drew and Moss stand tall.

In the back Max and Maxxine Dupri talk about muscular anatomy during a photoshoot. Los Lotharios interrupt and say they should be with the agency, Max says they’re not Maximum Male Models material. Angel says they were talking to Maxxine, and tell her to call them up before walking off.

We get a video hype package for Nakamura vs. Gunther. I absolutely mean this as a compliment, this show has gone out of it’s way to make this match feel big. That match will be up after the break.

Kayla is in the back and talks with Ricochet. He talks about beating Happy Corbin last week and we get a recap of that win. Ricochet says he’s more locked in right now than he’s been in a long time, he’s ready to get a shot at reclaiming the IC title. And here’s Corbin to lay him out and say they’re not done with each other yet.

Next week we’ll get a face to face between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and the next match in the women’s tag team tournament. To that end we get a video package for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark so the audience can be introduced to them.

Shinsuke Nakamura heads to the ring, decked out in black and gold. Next comes Ludwig Kasier to introduce Gunther. Gunther heads to the ring as commentary puts over the importance of the IC title. Seriously, the rehab job they’ve done on that belt before these two even lock up is impressive. Super special ring introductions for both men, they’re going to have around 20 minutes to work when it’s said and done, and that will start after this break.

Our main event gets started as we come back from break. 17 or so minutes for these two.

Match #4 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Gunther w/ Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Gunther backs Nakamura into the corner, they tie up and we get a clean break then Nakamura poses. They tie up and trade go behinds then hit the corner again Nakamura avoids a chop then lays in kicks. More kicks from Nakamura, he’s targeting the legs now and leg kicks Gunther to the mat. Nakamura grabs a side headlock then hits the ropes but runs into a boot from Gunther. Uppercuts from Gunther, these two are laying it in already, then Gunther floors Nakamura with a chop. Gunther tries for a Boston Crab, then transitions to an STF and crossface but Nakamura gets to the ropes. More uppercuts from Gunther, Nakamura fires back and they start trading strikes but those leg kicks from Nakamura add up before Gunther lands a slap, then Nakamura counters a lariat with a flying armbar. Gunther rolls Nakamura into a pinning predicament, Nakamura counters with an inside cradle for 2 then hits a wheel kick. Nakamura with knees then an ax kick. More kicks from Nakamura, he’s going for the arm of Gunther, then lands an enziguri for a 2 count. Gunther fires back with a thunderous chop then he sets Nakamura on the top rope and chops him again before climbing up there and stomping on Nakamura’s face and Nakamura slumps to the floor as we head to break.

They’re trading strikes again as we come back, then Gunther lands a German suplex. Gunther tries the powerbomb but his right arm gives out and he has to settle for a kick to the face of Nakamura. Now Gunther heads up top for the Splash, but Nakamura catches him in the triangle choke as he comes down. Nakamura cranks the choke, Gunther powers up and Nakamura switches to a kimura attack but Gunther punches free and hits a butterfly suplex. Some knees from Gunther, then Nakamura goes back to leg kicks and intercepts a running Gunther with a knee to the face for a 2 count. Nakamura with knees to the body on the mat, he drives Gunther into the corner and lays in kicks then sets Gunther up for the sliding German which connects then Nakamura poses off with Kaiser but the slow return to the ring lets Gunther hit a shotgun drop kick. Gunther wants the powerbomb, he can’t get it though and Nakamura kicks the arm the a knee to the back of the head. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa, but he runs into a sick lariat from Gunther for a near fall. We get a “this is awesome” chant, it’s not quite awesome but it’s darn good. Gunther with a chop to the back, because he’s a big jerk, then he grabs a Sleeper hold. Nakamura is fading but fights back into the corner and breaks the grip but attacking the right arm of Gunther again, this time with arm breakers. Gunther shoves Nakamura off then hits a shotgun dropkick to the back. Folding powerbomb from Gunther connects and he pins to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther retained the title

Rating: 3.5 stars

Give me a rematch with about 3 more minutes and no commercial breaks please, because that was darn good but you also definitely know there’s a little more they could tap into under different circumstances.

Post match Gunther poses with his title as Nakamura seethes on the entrance ramp. Gunther and Kaiser pose together to end the episode.