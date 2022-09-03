Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.02.22  

Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.

Up first is our Viking Rules match, the ring is decorated with round shields and a Viking style boat is set up around the front of the ring facing the entrance ramp. This is a pretty basic hardcore match, no rules and falls count anywhere.

Match #1 – Viking Rules Match: Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

New Day are wearing Thor and Loki inspired gear. No tags here, Kofi and Woods avoid shield shots and we get brawling. Stereo 10 punches from Kofi and Woods, then the old do-see-do spot. Double drop kick to Ivar then stomps to Erik and Ivar in the corner before Kofi hits a low drop kick to both men. Erik and Ivar head out of the ring, leading to Kofi and Woods hitting stereo dives to the outside. Ivar is bounced off of the shields set up, then Erik misses a shield blow and Kofi levels him with a knee strike. Kofi holds a shield over Erik’s face and Woods comes in then drop kicks it into his face. Kofi now heads onto the barricade and hits a Frog Splash onto Ivar and covers for a 2 count. That sends us to break.

Woods comes flying off of some stairs in the crowd and hits a cross body onto both Erik and Ivar as we come back. Erik back body drops Kofi over the barricade, the Woods clotheslines Erik back to the ringside area. Ivar tosses Kofi into the barricade on the crowd side then absolutely crushes him with a cross body against the barricade but that only gets a 2 count. Kofi has a kendo stick but Erik just kicks him and takes it away then stalks him into the ring. Erik calls it payback time, but Kofi kicks him in the gut and takes the stick then whacks Erik with it a couple of times before Erik hits a high angle uranage for a 2 count. Now Erik has the stick again and starts laying into Kofi with it. Ivar has a stick of his own and joins the fun, Erik holds Kofi so Ivar can lay in some shots as a somewhat weak “we want tables” chant can be heard. Kofi sort of low bridges Ivar then avoids a shot from Erik. A kick to Ivar on the floor from Kofi, then he goes under the ring to find a New Day themed Mjolnir prop which he uses to brain Erik off of the top rope but that only gets a near fall. Woods has returned to the scene and gets a table to a pretty big ovation. Kofi gets a table as well and they move towards the ship prop but Ivar cuts them off. Ivar sets Kofi on the ship, where Erik levels him with a knee strike. Erik then slams Ivar onto Kofi but Woods is here with a DDT to save Kofi. Ivar goes after Woods now, but Woods snaps him over the top rope then tries a diving DDT but Ivar catches him, Woods slips free and hits the ropes then lands a kick but runs into a seated senton out of the corner. Erik hands Woods to Ivar on the top rope, and Ivar then squashes Woods with a second rope Worlds Strongest Slam and Kofi has to break up the pin. That sends us to break again.

Ivar has set up the tables in a double stack adjacent to the ship. Woods lands kicks to Erik and Ivar to fight back, he drop kicks Ivar then hits the ropes and lands an elbow to Erik. Leg sweep into a senton from Woods then he heads out and gets a chair then heads back into the ring. Woods sets up the chair but Erik levels him with a right hand. Erik tries a move off the ropes, but Woods counters into a Russian leg sweep position, Erik stalls it out but Kofi is here and they hit a double Stroke into the upright chair and Ivar has to break up the following pin. Ivar floors Kofi with a wheel kick then wakes up Erik with some slaps. Erik hands Kofi to Ivar for another second rope World Strongest Slam but Woods takes out Erik. Ivar drops Kofi then climbs to the top for a moonsault which Kofi avoids. Kofi up top now and hits a splash, then Woods follows up with a rope walk elbow drop, Woods covers but Erik comes in to break up the pin. Kofi is able to send Erik out of the ring and regroups with Woods on the ship prop. Woods and Kofi with stereo dives off of the ship and onto Erik and Ivar but that only leads to a 2 count. Erik and Ivar fight off Woods and Kofi now that they’re brawling, then they pick up Kingston and lawn dart him into the prow of the ship. Here comes Woods with a shield shot to Ivar then Erik tosses him onto the ship. Erik follows Woods up there, Woods lands a kick and thinks about a powerbomb through the tables but Erik blocks the attack. Woods with some headbutts but Ivar cracks him from behind with a shield. Kofi jumps off the top rope at Ivar but Ivar tosses the shield into him and Kofi crumbles to the floor. Woods is all alone and we get a double powerbomb they’re calling the Ragnarok, which is more than enough to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Viking Raiders won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Fun little brawl, New Day held their own but this feud has been about establishing the Viking Raiders as a serious threat in the tag team division and this did that.

Next is a video hype package for Roman Reigns and his title run, narrated by Paul Heyman. This starts wit Roman’s title win at Payback and then talks about Roman’s streak of dominance, which sends us to break.

We come back to a recap of Roman and the Usos beating down Drew McIntyre to end last weeks episode.

In the locker room Sami Zayn is wearing a very loud suit, Jimmy and Jey walks up and Jey denies that the suit jacket is tribal print. Sami reminds us of Roman’s accomplishment they’re celebrating tonight, then runs down some of the celebration he’s got planned. Jey and Jimmy both think Paul Heyman should be here. Now Jey is annoyed about Sami not helping him against Kevin Owens, but Sami deflects by claiming he’s doing his best. Jimmy plays it off and leaves with a smile as Sami starts writing down more slang terms.

Kayla has Shayna Baszler in the back for an interview, Baszler will be the Smackdown women’s champion soon and promises to make Liv Morgan suffer. She’s going to twist ever joint in Liv’s body until Liv begs for mercy. Liv walks up to interrupt, and says she’s not afraid, and she will not tap out then promises to rip off Baszler’s arm. Baszler would like to see her try. Liv tried really hard not to blink for her entire time in that segment.

Karrion Kross video, a moment in time can mean anything. For Drew it can be a moment to reflect on what happened last week, for Roman a moment to commemorate his title run, and unfortunately for Drew Gulak he’s going to have a moment that will haunt him for the rest of his life. The timelines are about to change, tick tock. That sends us to break. Kross has come across quite well in these segments.

Another Roman video from Heyman as we come back from break. This one focuses on his numerous main events during his run.

To the ring, here’s Scarlett to help with the entrance for Karrion Kross.

Match #2: Karrion Kross vs. Drew Gulak

Kross offers a handshake, then just kicks Gulak in the leg. Gulak tries to fight out of the corner with strikes, Kross no sells him then puts himself in the corner and calls on Gulak. Chops from Gulak but Kross is walking through them then boots Gulak down. Corner strikes from Kross then a Saito suplex. Kross grabs the Krossjacket and Gulak has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Karrion Kross won

Rating: Cocozelle. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Post match Kross holds the choke and puts Drew completely to sleep then ties up Gulak in the ropes before leaving.

We get a recap of Ronda Rousey running over some security goons a couple of weeks ago, Ronda will be up after this break.

The next Roman video focuses on Roman’s specific dominance of Smackdown.

Ronda Rousey heads to the ring, she’s getting a more vocal reaction now that she’s in “give no f’s” mode. Mic time for Ronda, she has an official statement with her from WWE headquarters, and she really wants Adam Pearce to come out here and read it with her. Pearce does appear with a mic, he says whatever the decision is it’s not personal. Ronda tries to blame him for her getting arrested, he rightly points out she did it to herself. Ronda hands him the letter, and Pearce brings up they could have done this in his office instead of in the ring. Pearce reads the letter for the audience, despite Ronda’s behavior the letter claims Ronda’s actions were never criminal. Ronda’s suspension is lifted as she’s paid her fines, and she’s to be returned to active competition immediately. Pearce is less than thrilled, and calls this absurd then reiterates Ronda’s actions from the last couple of weeks then Ronda makes a bad poop joke. Here I thought Vince was gone. Pearce says he’d have fired Ronda for her actions, Ronda is only hypothetically offended, then tells Pearce to kiss her ass. Pearce objects to that, and reminds us all of what he does for both Raw and Smackdown, how often he has to work, and how he’s stuck babysitting people like Ronda who only give him grief. He’s damn proud of his job, but not proud of having to work with people like Ronda. Pearce doesn’t have a problem with the board or their ruling, he’s got a problem with Ronda. Ronda struts around like she owns the place, doesn’t care about anyone else, and God forbid things not go her way. Pearce calls Ronda the single biggest bitch he’s ever met. That’s just not fair Pearce, you spent months working with Sonya Deville. Ronda objects to this and takes Pearce down then locks in the armbar for a bit before letting to and walking off. So we’re really leaning hard into trying to make Ronda a Stone Cold type figure.

In the back Sami Zayn takes a flower delivery for Roman, they’ve black roses and come with a message that just reads “Tick tock”. Sami decides against giving Roman the flowers.

To the ring, here comes Hit Row. They’ll be in action after this break.

Post break here come the Maximum Male Models. Max and Maxxine Dupri do the introductions for Mansoor and Mace.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Hit Row (Top Dollah and Ashante the Adonis) w/ B-Fab vs. Maximum Male Models (Mansoor and Mace) w/ Max and Maxxine Dupri

Adonis and Mansoor start us off, they tie up then Mansoor hits an arm drag and poses. Ankle pick from Mansoor but he runs into a drop kick. Mace tries a cheap shot, but Dollah takes him out and the Models head out to recover. Los Lotharios show up, for reasons, and start jawing with Hit Row. That distraction allows Mansoor to jump Adonis and tag in Mace. Some double team work, and some truly terrible camera work as well. Mace lays in body shots in the corner then tags in Mansoor. Again Adonis takes some tandem offense. It takes a bit but Adonis gets away from Mansoor and tags in Dollah. Dollah overpowers Mansoor and lays in some strikes then cheap shots Mace. Corner avalanche from Dollah and he tags in Mansoor, the Heavy Hitter follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hit Row won

Rating: 1.5 stars

That wasn’t good, it was mostly slow, looked incredibly soft, and was utterly heatless.

Los Lotharios are still here and they head into the ring to fight with Hit Row, the Models join in and Hit Row gets stomped on for a bit before the Street Profits show up and run wild for a few moments to send the heels packing.

We get a recap of Ricochet beating Happy Corbin last week. Corbin is in the back with Kayla, he doesn’t want to talk about Ricochet winning last week, he wants to look forward not backwards. He knows he’s on a bad luck streak, but it’s time to double down and break that streak. He’s going to the ring to issue an open challenge after this break.

Happy Corbin is in the ring calling on anyone who wants to crawl back to the ring. Here comes Shinsuke Nakamura to answer the call.

Match #4: Happy Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin drives Nakamura into the corner right away and lays in some stomps. Nakamura retaliates with a flurry of strikes then starts in with kicks in the corner. Corbin fights back with strikes then tries a suplex but Nakamura knees his way free then lands a spinning kick. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa, but runs into a Deep Six for a 2 count. Corbin is upset and tries the End of Days but Nakamura avoids it, then counters a Bossman slide with a Kinshasa to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Competent but too short to be more than that. I’m also curious why we’re doing this with Corbin again, we did this same gimmick of losing and hitting rock bottom pretty recently.

Next is a video recap of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scoring a surprise win of the women’s tag team titles by beating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Butch comes to the ring, he’s go this own entrance music and tron video and everything. Butch is rocking the old Pete Dunne ring gear at least. Butch will wrestle Ludwig Kaiser after this break.

Corbin is in the back as a limo with bull horns on it drives up. That usually means JBL, and JBL’s voice is in the limo and asks Corbin to get in. God help us, JBL and Corbin in some capacity could be truly awful or truly spectacular but there’s no middle ground.

Back to the ring and here comes Ludwig Kaiser alongside Gunther. Seriously, Gunther vs. Sheamus has incredible potential.

Match #5: Butch w/ Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/ Gunther

Kaiser catches Butch and pulls him around by the chair. Butch shoves Kaiser down and lands some mounted strikes. Kaiser gets free and lands a cross chop to drop Butch then stands on his hair and poses. They hit the ropes and Butch lands a clothesline then grabs at the arms of Kaiser. Butch with some finger manipulation then sets up the arm of Kaiser and stomps on it. Kaiser fires back up and lands a chop then a butterfly suplex and tries a dive from the ropes but Butch intercepts. Butch to the apron and dives at Kaiser but Kaiser intercepts him with an uppercut. Sheamus and Gunther stand off to make sure no one gets involved on the floor as we head to break.

Kaiser is laying in strikes as we come back, Butch fires up and they trade strikes for a bit with Butch getting the better of things then hitting a kick to the head and then a double knee drop to the arm. German suplex from Butch then he stomps the hands and hits a kick to the head for a 2 count. Butch lays in more strikes but gets caught up on the top rope and Kaiser drops him onto it then hits an enziguri. Low drop kick from Kaiser then an reverse exploder suplex for a near fall. Kasier misses a running punt, Butch hits an enziguri but runs into an uppercut, Butch then flips out of a reverse exploder and lands a kick to the head. Butch charges but runs into a spinning flapjack for a 2 count. Butch grabs the fingers of Kaiser and lands some kicks, Kaiser tries his leg lace DDT but Kaiser attacks the fingers to break the grip then hits the Bitter End to pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butch won

Rating: 3 stars

The commercial break hurt this a lot, but the goal here was to rehab Butch as much as build towards Gunther and Sheamus and it did both rather well. Kaiser continues to prove he’s capable in the ring and has personality despite the language barrier, and Butch looked like his old self for the first time on the main roster.

Post match Gunther gets in the ring and removes his jacket, Sheamus takes his off as well and they’re about to go but Kaiser gets between them and talks Gunther down not wanting to risk something physical before their title match. I really like how both Gunther and Sheamus have been booked thus far, they’ve both been positioned as ass kickers who don’t back down and aren’t afraid of each other.

Another Roman video, this time putting the length of his reign into proper context.

Sami and the Usos are in the back going through the checklist for the celebration. Everything seems ready, Sami wants everyone to go out together but Jey objects as Sami implies he’s part of the Bloodline. Jey tells him he’s not blood yet, and Jimmy proposes they all go out first so Roman can come out by himself. Everyone goes along with this, though Jey is still staring daggers at Sami. That sends us to break.

Post break Sami Zayn and the Usos head to the ring. There are some pictures of Roman’s success set up in the ring as our hosts get there. Sami welcomes us to the celebration. Jimmy tells Sami to do his thing, he seems perpetually amused by Sami’s antics. Jey interrupts Sami to remind us that for 2 years Roman has dominated everyone. Whoever stepped up got sat down. They got punched, or Speared, or guillotined, just flat out beat. Sami keeps interjecting and Jimmy tells him to stop. Jey tells everyone to stand up, put your finger to the sky and help Jey bring out the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, the needle more, God mode himself, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns. We see a car arriving in the back, it contains Roman but Drew McIntyre flies from out of frame and lays out Roman with a Claymore. Drew then stalks to the ring with violence on his mind, though no sword in hand. Jimmy and Jey put Sami out in front, and Sami charges Drew but runs into a headbutt. Drew gets in the ring and fights with Jimmy and Jey, Drew getting the better of things and launching Jimmy out of the ring. Drew hits a dive onto all three men on the outside then tosses Sami into the ring. Next Drew gets a few chairs and tosses them into the ring, then Claymore’s a chair into the face of Sami. Drew suplexes Jimmy through the announce table, then Spears Jey through the time keeper’s barricade. Now Drew gets a mic, he tells Roman he’ll never ever stop. Look at what he’s done to the Bloodline, God mod deactivated, and at Cardiff it’s just Drew and Roman where Drew will kick Roman’s head off of his body. Nice way to build Drew back up and have him stand tall going into Clash at the Castle. Drew stands tall to end the episode.