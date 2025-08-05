WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Reacts To Interest From Wrestling World

Sophie Cunningham has become one of the biggest stars in the WNBA, but would she ever consider a jump to wrestling?

Women of Wrestling founder David McLane said at San Diego Comic-Con that he’s interested in having Cunningham come in. Both have ties to Indiana. McLane is from Indianapolis, Indiana, while Cunningham plays for the Indiana Fever.

Cunningham recently reacted to the interest from the wrestling world, telling Landon Buford that while she is currently focused on basketball, she is a lifelong WWE fan.

“I’m still really focused on basketball, but it is kind of cool. I’ve been a lifelong WWE fan since I was little, so it’s definitely something that would be fun to get into.”