Wolfgang vs. Joe Hendry Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

Wolfgang is taking a trip to TNA in order to battle Joe Hendry at Impact this week. TNA announced on Tuesday after tonight’s NXT that the Gallus member will compete against Hendry on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. TBA

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang