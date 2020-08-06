Women’s Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX

We officially have our NXT Women’s Championship Match set for this month’s NXT Takeover XXX. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley in a #1 contender’s match to earn a title shot against Io Shirai at the WWE Network event. Mercedes Martinez attacked Ripley during the match, which allowed Kai to get the win.

You can see pics and video below from the match. We’ll have an updated card for NXT Takeover XXX, which takes place on August 23rd, after the show.