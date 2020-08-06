wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX
We officially have our NXT Women’s Championship Match set for this month’s NXT Takeover XXX. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley in a #1 contender’s match to earn a title shot against Io Shirai at the WWE Network event. Mercedes Martinez attacked Ripley during the match, which allowed Kai to get the win.
You can see pics and video below from the match. We’ll have an updated card for NXT Takeover XXX, which takes place on August 23rd, after the show.
Don't fear the reaper.
Fear the RIPLEY. 👹#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/4VqevsxilB
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2020
"This is MINE." @DakotaKai_WWE vs. @RheaRipley_WWE RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/VYrEyTBx6m
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE's 𝔟𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔶 on FULL DISPLAY! #WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/UhnASCzt7s
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 6, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE is having FUN out there! @DakotaKai_WWE, not so much. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sxZ1yf7M5q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
RHEA IS FEELING IT! 👹👹👹#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/pA7TW1H4Y9
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2020
Both @RheaRipley_WWE and @DakotaKai_WWE refuse to leave #WWENXT tonight without a ticket to #NXTTakeOver: XXX. pic.twitter.com/2LGDGAorgH
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2020
Danggggg Dakota. 👏👀👏👀👏
#WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/M8lQ3HwReE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
Is this #RobertStoneBrand warfare, we're seeing? 👀#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @RealMMartinez @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/ETlKVgEaMJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
KAI IS TAKEOVER-BOUND!@DakotaKai_WWE defeats @RheaRipley_WWE for the right to face @shirai_io at #NXTTakeOver XXX! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Gy7PaVDYPP
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2020
