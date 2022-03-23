wrestling / News
Women’s Dusty Classic Winners Crowned on WWE NXT
We have our 2022 women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the main event of Tuesday’s show to win the 2022 iteration of the women’s tournament.
The winners of the tournament usually go on to face the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, but following their win Shirai and Ray revealed that they were using their cash-in opportunity to get entered into the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver. While the match is not officially set, that would make the bout a Fatal Four-Way with Mandy Rose defending her title against Ray, Shrai, and Cora Jade.
NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on April 2nd.
