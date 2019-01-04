Rumors on Scrapped Women’s Tag Team Title Designs and Plans for New Men’s Tag Team Title Belt Plates

– According to Twitter user, Belt Fan Dan (h/t RingsideNews), WWE is said to be planning to change up the belt designs for the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles. He also shared some apparent leaked photos of very rough, early WWE title belt designs.

Belt Fan Dan previously reported what WWE’s initial plans were for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and why WWE rejected the first title design. He also went on to explain that there are plans on the way to make additions to a couple of existing title belt designs as well.

It was reported last October by WrestlingNews.co that there was a backstage rumor that WWE would be announcing the women’s tag team titles at Evolution. However, that never took place. Instead, Vince McMahon made the announcement on the Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw.

The Twitter user also stated the following on new tag team title belt designs:

“The old female Penny style tags were delivered early Summer like i reported. WWE did not like the final product nor the reaction to the leak.

Original plan was the Bayley/Sasha feud was to lead to them winning the women’s tags around Summerslam. Then plans changed and reworked with Evolution in mind, then scrapped.

New designed belts were ordered and as seen, Wildcat did them as well. I was not told when to expect them, but Sasha/Bayley are still supposed to be heavily involved.

This is not the first time WWE has had new belts made only to scrap them. Several years ago, they had a new ECW belt made with a diamond plate texture main plate and chain link side plates with removable nameplates. This belt was never used because apparently CM Punk did not like it. It resides today in the belt chest at WWE warehouse.

I was also told that both RAW and SmackDown tag belts will be changed to have removable team side plates which I also reported over a year ago when the idea was brought up. This was also proposed for the United States belt.”