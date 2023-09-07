wrestling / News
Women’s Title Eliminator & More Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 6, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is below:
* Grand Slam Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Finalists TBD
* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page
* Don Callis reveals his next masterpiece
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes on Putting Together the First All In Show, No Longer Owning the Name
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Tense Confrontations With Scott Norton at Multiple WrestleCons
- Eric Bischoff On CM Punk’s AEW Firing, Wishes Tony Khan Had Done It After All Out 2022
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland Not Happening in AEW