Women’s Title Eliminator & More Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW DYnamite 09-13-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is below:

* Grand Slam Women’s Title Eliminator Match: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Finalists TBD
* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page
* Don Callis reveals his next masterpiece

