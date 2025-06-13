wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Official For MLP Resurrection
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
Gisele Shaw will put the MLP Women’s Championship on the line at MLP Resurrection. It was announced on Thursday that Shaw will defend her title against Shotzi Blackheart at the July 5th show, as you can see below.
Blackheart was previously announced for the show, which will take place in Laval, Quebec, Canada.
IT'S OFFICIAL! @GiseleShaw08 will be defending her MLP Women's Canadian Championship against @ShotziWWE Blackheart in Montreal at #MLPResurrection on July 5! Gisele has faced many opponents in her career, but has she ever faced someone so Ballsy? Match sponsored by Copper Rose… pic.twitter.com/GO3RPkLHOl
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) June 12, 2025
