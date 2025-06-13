wrestling / News

Women’s Title Match Official For MLP Resurrection

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLP Resurrection Image Credit: MLP

Gisele Shaw will put the MLP Women’s Championship on the line at MLP Resurrection. It was announced on Thursday that Shaw will defend her title against Shotzi Blackheart at the July 5th show, as you can see below.

Blackheart was previously announced for the show, which will take place in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

