Women’s World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV

ROH has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on Honor Club:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Two Of Three Falls Tables Match: Athena vs. Nyla Rose

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Abadon vs. Viva Van

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade