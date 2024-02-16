wrestling / News
Women’s World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s ROH TV
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has announced a Women’s World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday night on Honor Club:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Two Of Three Falls Tables Match: Athena vs. Nyla Rose
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Abadon vs. Viva Van
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Match: Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade
